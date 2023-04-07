Time’s up: Watches & Wonders 2023’s hottest timepieces

GENEVA – From annual calendars to flyback chronographs, Watches & Wonders 2023 – which ran at the Palexpo convention centre in Geneva from March 27 to April 2 – offered a veritable smorgasbord of marvellous timepieces for horology lovers.

Boasting 49 exhibitors, the world’s largest watch trade show was an unqualified success, attracting a record attendance of 43,000 visitors, including nearly 1,500 journalists and more than 5,400 retailers from 125 countries. The fair was open to the public on the last two days, with all 12,000 tickets sold.

The range unveiled was mind-boggling, but here are 10 of the attention-grabbing timepieces at the event.

Cartier Tank Normale

For years, watch fans have been wondering when the Tank Normale will make it into Cartier’s Prive Collection, where the French maison revisits some of its most iconic designs and produces them in limited runs.

Their impatience is understandable. The Tank – designed by Louis Cartier in 1917 and inspired by the Renault FT 17 tanks used during World War I – has been described by writer and historian Franco Cologni as a VIO (Very Important Object). Over the decades, there have been Tanks in different shapes and sizes, but the Normale holds the distinction of being the original.

This new Prive collection comprises six new Tank Normale designs, but the most exciting ones are the two bracelet versions: one in platinum and the other in yellow gold.

Fitted with the handwound calibre 070, these timepieces sport Roman numeral dials, and satin-brushed and polished cases measuring 32.6mm by 25.7mm. The gold version ($66,500) has “blued” hands and a sapphire cabochon, while the platinum model ($76,500) has hands of polished grey steel and a ruby cabochon. Both editions are limited to 100 pieces each and are numbered.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Annual Calendar