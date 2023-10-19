TikTok beauty trend skin cycling is actually dermatologist approved

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The October 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – Skin cycling, a buzzworthy trend in skincare, has taken the social media skincare community by storm.

If you are a regular on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok, you would probably have noticed the term “skin cycling” making waves.

It is not just a passing fad, with hashtags like #skincycling racking up millions of views. But what exactly is this skincare approach and why has it gained so much popularity in recent times?

Dr Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist certified in New York City, is credited with coining the term “skin cycling”. While the term is new, the key principle of incorporating “rest” days into one’s skincare routine is not a new concept. Dermatologists have long been advising intermittent or alternating use of active skincare ingredients.

During the pandemic, many people found themselves paying more attention to their skincare routine, piling on layers of products and experimenting with various ingredients.

Many also started experiencing irritation and skin damage as a result of excessive layering or using ingredients that end up impairing the skin barrier.

Skin cycling seeks to address this problem by encouraging a more thoughtful and strategic approach to skincare. Rather than continuously adding more products to your routine, skin cycling emphasises using products in a way that complements one another. It is about finding the right balance, not overloading your skin.

The core idea is to create a skincare routine that includes “rest days” for your skin. These rest days allow your skin to repair itself after using specific products. This can help prevent irritation and inflammation, ultimately leading to healthier skin.

To start with skin cycling, you will need a few essential products: An exfoliator (such as glycolic acid or salicylic acid), a retinoid (which could be retinol or retinaldehyde) and a moisturiser (preferably a fragrance-free ointment or cream).

The core of skin cycling comes down to its timing – it is typically based on a four-day cycle. The first night is exfoliation night. This is when you cleanse your face, pat it dry and apply the exfoliator. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells from the surface, allowing other products to penetrate more effectively. Following exfoliation, it is essential to moisturise your skin.