Tick Talk: Vacheron Constantin’s panda Overseas Chrono, Omega’s Speedmaster Super Racing and other new watches

Omega’s most iconic watch has been given a new feature that makes it the brand’s most accurate mechanical movement yet.

The Spirate – a trademarked word which combines two other words: spiral and rate – system boasts a revolutionary new patent-pending spiral that allows for ultra-fine rate adjustments.

This tiny and “eccentric” mechanism – located on the balance bridge – enables the watchmaker to achieve certified precision of between zero and +2 seconds a day. What is even better? You can walk into any Omega boutique and get it fine-tuned in a jiffy.

The new model, meanwhile, celebrates the 10th anniversary of another Omega timepiece: the Aqua Terra 15,000 Gauss. With a lug-to-lug of 50mm, the 44.25mm case has a height of just 14.9mm.

The dial sports the classic Speedmaster Racing design with features including yellow and black accents on the dial and a checked 1/5th-seconds track around the periphery.

It is fitted with the updated Speedy bracelet with micro-adjust, and also comes with a black Nato strap with a yellow racing stripe down the middle.

Price: $16,300

