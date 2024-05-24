Tick Talk: Tudor launches a Pelagos for cyclists, Swatch drops a wacky Simpsons watch

Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition
Formed just two years ago, the Tudor Pro Cycling Team made its Grand Tour debut at the 2024 Giro d’Italia, which kicked off on May 4. The team comprises 41 riders of 11 nationalities.
The three-week event is the opener in the trio of Grand Tours, followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.
Comprising 21 stages and covering over 3,300km, the Giro d’Italia began in Venaria Reale near Turin, and will end in Rome on May 26. To celebrate the team’s debut, Tudor has launched the Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition.
The timepiece boasts a 43mm black carbon composite case with fixed strap bars, a fixed bezel with 60-minute graduation, and a unique cycling-specific tachymeter scale. Water-resistant to 100m, the chronograph is fitted with the automatic MT5813 movement, which has a 70-hour power reserve.
Price: $7,620
Longines Mini DolceVita
Longines has miniaturised its DolceVita line that debuted in the late 1990s. The latest Mini DolceVita collection – launched in a campaign fronted by English actress Kate Winslet – has a 21.5mm by 29mm rectangular case and a redesigned double strap in various colours.
One winning design feature is the silvered flinque dial, exuding Art Deco elegance with elongated Roman numerals, undulating guilloche patterns, tempered blued hands and a small seconds sub-dial at six o’clock.
Powered by a quartz movement, the models are water-resistant up to 30m. In a nod to its equestrian roots, Longines has incorporated stirrup leather-inspired designs in the straps. There are options for diamond embellishments.
Price: From $2,320 to $5,300
Tissot Seastar
Tissot has launched a new Seastar collection comprising five models, each with a vertically brushed fume dial. These 40mm watches are water-resistant to 300m, and boast Super-LumiNova coated hands and hour markers for enhanced visibility in low light.
There are two stainless-steel models with turquoise and grey dials, a bi-coloured model with a yellow gold-PVD bezel, and two full black-PVD models with blue and grey dials.
All models are equipped with a uni-directional steel bezel with a mineral glass ring. They are powered by the Powermatic 80 movement, boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve.
Price: From $1,050 to $1,160
Swatch Class Act
Swatch and The Simpsons (1989 to present) have teamed up to create the Class Act watch to celebrate students graduating in 2024.
This kooky upgraded 34mm Gent model is decked out in a striking purple hue and features the ever-studious Lisa Simpson – from the popular American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening – on the dial, dressed in graduation attire and holding a stack of books.
Price: $137
F.P.Journe Chronographe FB
To mark the 20th anniversary of its boutique – the brand’s first – in Tokyo, independent watchmaker F.P.Journe has launched a commemorative piece: the Chronographe FB.
Featuring a 40mm polished titanium case, 18K pink gold crown and pushers, this stunner grabs attention with its captivating ruthenium-coated guilloche dial. Adding to its good looks are sapphire counters and a burgundy alligator leather strap, secured by an 18K pink gold folding clasp.
The new Calibre 1518.2 movement offers a “fly-back” function, allowing instant reset and restart of the chronograph with a press at four o’clock. Other features include a 60-minute counter at three o’clock, a seconds hand counter at nine o’clock, and a large date display at six o’clock.
Kept to 200 pieces, the Chronographe FB will be the brand’s final limited series, making it a must-have for collectors.
Price: 90,000 Swiss francs (S$133,000)