Tick Talk: Tudor launches a Pelagos for cyclists, Swatch drops a wacky Simpsons watch

Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition

Formed just two years ago, the Tudor Pro Cycling Team made its Grand Tour debut at the 2024 Giro d’Italia, which kicked off on May 4. The team comprises 41 riders of 11 nationalities.

The three-week event is the opener in the trio of Grand Tours, followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

Comprising 21 stages and covering over 3,300km, the Giro d’Italia began in Venaria Reale near Turin, and will end in Rome on May 26. To celebrate the team’s debut, Tudor has launched the Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition.

The timepiece boasts a 43mm black carbon composite case with fixed strap bars, a fixed bezel with 60-minute graduation, and a unique cycling-specific tachymeter scale. Water-resistant to 100m, the chronograph is fitted with the automatic MT5813 movement, which has a 70-hour power reserve.

Price: $7,620

Longines Mini DolceVita