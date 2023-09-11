Tick Talk: Tag Heuer pop-up at Ion Orchard, the Richard Mille RM 30-01 and two new Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Chronographs

Tag Heuer pop-up at Ion Orchard

F1 madness descends upon Singapore this weekend and Tag Heuer – a watchmaker synonymous with motor racing – has set up a cool two-storey pop-up outside Ion Orchard.

Open to the public from 10am to 9.30pm daily until Sunday, it includes a sensory exhibition with heritage pieces that give the low-down on how the Monaco – one of the brand’s most iconic models – has evolved over the years.

Also on display are timepieces from the Carrera line. The model – designed by the brand’s former chief executive officer Jack Heuer for professional drivers and racing enthusiasts – made its debut in 1963.

Petrol heads, meanwhile, will get a kick ogling the 2018 show car of the Red Bull Racing team, and gleaning insights into the cutting-edge technology and innovation deployed in the world of motor racing.

At the pop-up, you can also listen to podcasts dissecting strategies and behind-the-scene stories of the Red Bull Formula One (F1) racing team.

Finally, you can also test your reflexes and driving chops in a simulator and take part in activities that challenge your reaction time and agility.

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will make an appearance at the pop-up on Thursday at 5pm too.

