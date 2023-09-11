Tick Talk: Tag Heuer pop-up at Ion Orchard, the Richard Mille RM 30-01 and two new Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Chronographs

Tag Heuer pop-up at Ion Orchard
F1 madness descends upon Singapore this weekend and Tag Heuer – a watchmaker synonymous with motor racing – has set up a cool two-storey pop-up outside Ion Orchard.
Open to the public from 10am to 9.30pm daily until Sunday, it includes a sensory exhibition with heritage pieces that give the low-down on how the Monaco – one of the brand’s most iconic models – has evolved over the years.
Also on display are timepieces from the Carrera line. The model – designed by the brand’s former chief executive officer Jack Heuer for professional drivers and racing enthusiasts – made its debut in 1963.
Petrol heads, meanwhile, will get a kick ogling the 2018 show car of the Red Bull Racing team, and gleaning insights into the cutting-edge technology and innovation deployed in the world of motor racing.
At the pop-up, you can also listen to podcasts dissecting strategies and behind-the-scene stories of the Red Bull Formula One (F1) racing team.
Finally, you can also test your reflexes and driving chops in a simulator and take part in activities that challenge your reaction time and agility.
F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will make an appearance at the pop-up on Thursday at 5pm too.
Richard Mille RM 30-01 With Declutchable Rotor
In 2011, Richard Mille debuted the RM 030, which wowed watch lovers with its sophisticated declutching rotor. The mechanism ensures the movement stops winding upon reaching maximum power reserve. This, in turn, stops overwinding, and improves accuracy.
The RM 30-01 goes one better. It has a function selector feature allowing the wearer to select the hand-setting, date-setting and winding functions. A clutch engagement display at 11 o’clock indicates whether the rotor is in winding phase (on) or disengaged (off).
There are two models of this tonneau-shaped timepiece. One has a caseback and bezel in 5N red gold teamed with a case middle in Grade 5 titanium. The other is fashioned entirely from satin-finished titanium, which is not only hypoallergenic, but also extremely hardy against corrosion and shocks.
The glorious heart of this 41.7mm timepiece is the diamond-shaped Calibre RMAR2, a skeletonised automatic-winding movement which has bridges and baseplate fashioned from Grade 5 titanium and boasts features including a date display at four o’clock. Price: Titanium (185,000 Swiss francs or S$282,600 before tax) and red gold (225,000 Swiss francs before tax)
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Chronograph
Jaeger-LeCoultre debuted the Polaris in 2018, a collection inspired by the Memovox Polaris dive watch from 1968. The collection included a chronograph, which has now been given a makeover, one which comes with – among other features – arresting new dials and different strap options.
The heavily lacquered new dials – one in a mesmerising blue, the other in an elegant grey – are striking. Boasting nearly 40 layers of hand-applied clear lacquer, both dials are double gradient. This means both outer and inner dials feature a light to dark lacquered fade, adding visual depth.
The new Polaris Chronograph has a 42mm steel case, which is 13.4mm thick. The dial layout is tastefully clean – with a central chronograph seconds hand, a 30-minute counter at three o’clock and a sub-dial at nine o’clock.
It is fitted with the Calibre 761, powered by twin barrels offering 65 hours of power reserve and water resistance to 100m. Assembled at JLC’s own manufacture in the Vallee de Joux in Switzerland, the movement – visible through the sapphire caseback – is finished with blued screws and Cotes de Geneve decoration.
The grey-dial model comes with a textile and rubber strap, while the blue one comes with a brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet and rubber strap. Price: $20,700 (grey), $21,500 (blue)
Tissot PRX Digital
One of Tissot’s most popular collections, the PRX, has introduced a new addition, one with a digital display.
Marrying the clean yet sleek looks of the modern PRX with the retro vibes of the Digital Quartz launched by Tissot in the late 1970s, the PRX Digital is a witty retro-futuristic model.
Available in two sizes (35mm and 40mm), it features a DGT-2040 Quartz digital movement and comes in black, silver and gold variations. All the models are fitted with integrated bracelets and boast brushed and polished surfaces. Instead of a crown, there are pushers at two, four and 10 o’clock to work different functions, including day-date display, alarm, second time zone and countdown timer. Price: From $490 to $630