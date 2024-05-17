Tick Talk: Patek Philippe minute repeater sells for over $23 million at Only Watch 2024 auction

SINGAPORE – Called off in 2023 due to questions over corporate governance and financial transparency, the 10th edition of Only Watch – the biennial auction dedicated to funding research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy – finally took place on May 10.

The event – which was started in 2005 by Monegasque businessman Luc Pettavino after his son died from the disease – was back on track after organisers presented a certified audit and announced changes to the charity’s governance structure in February.

Although 16 brands – including Audemars Piguet and Tudor – opted out, 47 others pledged their commitment and contributed one-of-a-kind timepieces to the auction held at the Palexpo convention hall in Geneva, Switzerland.

There was unexpected drama when Christie’s, the auction house hosting the event, became the victim of a company-wide cyber attack just hours before the auction began.

The security breach resulted in no online bidding and no real-time online following of the auction. Watch fans and horology enthusiasts had to rely on social media for updates, with live blogging on the Only Watch Instagram account.

Despite these hurdles, the auction’s results were robust. Compared with the 30 million Swiss francs (S$44.6 million) raised in 2021 for 57 lots, 2024’s scaled-down version still managed to pull in 28.3 million Swiss francs.

The star of the night was Patek Philippe’s reference 6301P – a unique complication featuring a grande and petite sonnerie with minute repeater – which sold for an astounding 15.7 million Swiss francs.

It went to Mr Zach Lu, a well-known New York-based watch collector in his 30s whose Instagram account (@zachattack_25) has 117,000 followers. He had previously nabbed the Tiffany-blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 that sold for US$6.5 million (S$8.7m) at the Phillips 2021 New York Watch Auction.

Runner-up lots also made headlines. The F.P.Journe Chronometre Furtif Bleu, a unique piece debuting the new calibre 1522 movement, sold for 2.2 million Swiss francs, exceeding its high estimate of 400,000 Swiss francs.

The watch’s grand feu enamel dial, designed to be legible only to the wearer, and its hidden complications – the power reserve and moonphase are on the back – added to its allure.

Independent watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi was visibly moved when his Chronometre Antimagnetique hammered at 2.1 million Swiss francs, well above its estimate of 150,000 Swiss francs. The piece boasted a classic design, including a dial inspired by the “scientific” dials of historical chronometers.