Tick Talk: New Omega Speedmaster models, special Patek Philippe Calatrava

SINGAPORE - This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Moonshine Speedmasters

The Omega Speedmaster has been hogging the limelight of late.

It has a starring role in time- travel adventure drama The Adam Project, now showing on Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from 2050 who has to time travel to 2022 to save his wife (Zoe Zaldana) and, in the process, meets his younger self (Walker Scobell). Both Adams wear a Speedmaster, a gift from their scientist father (Mark Ruffalo).

One of the world's most iconic watches, the timepiece was launched in 1957 and is the only watch approved by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for manned space flights.

When Apollo 13 suffered technical failures while trying to land on the moon in 1970, the crew famously used a Speedmaster to time a 14-second manoeuvre to guide the craft safely back to Earth.

Over the decades, Omega has launched different iterations of the Speedy.

This month, it released two posh new 42mm models in Moonshine Gold, a proprietary metal fashioned from mixing gold, silver, copper and palladium. The resulting alloy has a shine and colour which does not fade over time.

One model has a beguiling moss green dial with a matching ceramic bezel with a tachymeter scale. The hands, indexes and applied indexes are in Moonshine Gold.

The other model is even more of a head-turner, thanks to its gold case and dial, black bezel and black subdials.

The watches are fitted with the Calibre 3861, a manual-winding chronograph movement with a co-axial escapement certified by the Swiss Federal Institute Of Metrology (Metas).

Metas certification requires the watch to pass a battery of extremely stringent tests, including anti-magnetism of up to 15,000 gauss and the ability to function within a five-second range of variation each day.

The Moonshine Speedmasters boast a sapphire display caseback and come with either a gold bracelet or a rubber strap.

Prices: Green dial - $36,100 (strap), $51,000 (bracelet); Gold dial - $38,650 (strap), $53,550 (bracelet)

Special Patek Philippe Calatrava for Cortina's 50th anniversary