Tick Talk: Louis Vuitton’s operatic wonder, Hublot teams up with Depeche Mode, Tudor’s pop-up store

Hublot partners with Depeche Mode on new world tour

In conjunction with the launch of their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on Friday (March 24), Depeche Mode will once again be going on a world tour. Formed in 1980, the English electronic band are famous for hits such as Enjoy The Silence, People Are People and Strangelove.

The Memento Mori World Tour – the band’s first in five years – starts in Sacramento, California, on the day of the album’s release. They will perform in North America and Europe. In an interview with Italian blog Pierluigi Piccini, frontman Dave Gahan also revealed that the band are eyeing “a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia”.

Hublot will be the band’s official charity partner for the tour. It is not the first time the Swiss luxury watchmaker and Depeche Mode – which have sold more than 100 million records worldwide – have worked together. They started collaborating in 2010 and have since supported causes including childhood-cancer research and clean water initiatives.

Their latest partnership will involve raising funds for The Conservation Collective, a global network of 20 local foundations which fund grassroots initiatives to protect the environment and act against climate change.

Hublot and Depeche Mode will also be championing sustainability initiatives – such as limiting the use of single-use plastic and reducing food and other waste – on tour and at venues.

