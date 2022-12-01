Tick Talk: Hublot’s World Cup e watch, Audemars Piguet’s Starwheel and ST Watch Supplement

SINGAPORE – This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

If there is a watch made to fuel soccer fever, Hublot’s Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is probably it.

This model is the latest and most sophisticated Big Bang e to date from the luxury Swiss brand, which is marking its fourth consecutive outing as the official timekeeper of the world’s biggest sporting event. It comes with a bigger and improved high-definition screen, as well as a new dedicated football app which captures and replays exciting moments of every game, from kick-off to the final.

Among other things, the app will deliver – 15 minutes before each match – team line-ups and player profiles. When a match gets under way, the timeline feature – which was created specially to capture the most important and exciting moments – gets activated.

A scale at the outer edge of the dial splits into five sections: first and second halves, additional time in each half, and half time. A goal will trigger a match event animation, mentioning the scorer’s name. A football symbol will also appear at the appropriate minute mark on the scale. The same happens if there is a yellow or red card, or a penalty.

The watch display will switch into different modes to indicate extra time or penalties. Penalties are denoted by either a green or red football to indicate if they were successful. There will be a final “match-period animation” when the game is over, and the final score.

Replaying key moments is a cinch for the wearer, who needs to just use the crown to scroll around the dial.

True to Hublot’s tradition of “fusing” different materials and watchmaking techniques, the Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 boasts a 44mm case fashioned from micro-blasted and polished black ceramic as well as black titanium.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor powered with Wear OS 3, the latest version of Wear OS by Google. The app – tailor-made for Hublot – includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS and heart-rate monitor. Also preloaded are apps that enable wearers to stay connected and to track activity, health and more.

A two-hour charge will give the watch, which is Android and iOS compatible, power to last the whole day. The official version has a burgundy dial as well as a black and burgundy lined rubber strap, but a range of dial options is available if you are into personalisation.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, the watch is priced at $8,200.

The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Starwheel