Tick Talk: 8 snazzy timepieces from LVMH Watch Week

SINGAPORE – The LVMH Watch Week may not be the biggest international watch fair, but it is still an eagerly anticipated event.

This year’s edition – the fourth – was held in Singapore last week. From various chalets at the luxurious Capella resort on Sentosa, four of the French luxury conglomerate’s watch brands – Tag Heuer, Bvlgari, Hublot and Zenith – unveiled their latest novelties to scores of international watch journalists and retailers.

There were many head-turning surprises, but here, in no particular order, are eight of the most impressive:

Tag Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer