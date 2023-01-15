Tick Talk: 8 snazzy timepieces from LVMH Watch Week

SINGAPORE – The LVMH Watch Week may not be the biggest international watch fair, but it is still an eagerly anticipated event.
This year’s edition – the fourth – was held in Singapore last week. From various chalets at the luxurious Capella resort on Sentosa, four of the French luxury conglomerate’s watch brands – Tag Heuer, Bvlgari, Hublot and Zenith – unveiled their latest novelties to scores of international watch journalists and retailers.
There were many head-turning surprises, but here, in no particular order, are eight of the most impressive:
Tag Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer
Its siblings – the Carrera and Monaco – may be more famous, but the Monza is finally getting its fair share of the limelight.
Boasting a striking upgrade, this new model boasts an ultra-lightweight carbon case and a cool skeletal dial which reveals some of the workings of the solidly constructed Calibre Heuer 02 Flyback movement underneath. The dial has a two-register layout, with a fume blue sapphire crystal chronograph counter at three o’clock, the running seconds at six o’clock and the date window at nine o’clock.
Besides the chronograph function, the special edition 42mm timepiece also has a tachymeter scale to measure distances and a pulsometer to monitor one’s heart rate.
The watch, which comes with a textile strap with blue stitching, is COSC-chronometer certified and has a power reserve of 80 hours.
Price: $19,400
Tag Heuer New Aquaracer Solargraph
Tag Heuer created a lot of buzz when it unveiled the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph in black DLC-coated steel – its first solar-powered quartz watch – last year.
The brand is back with a new model, a snazzier and more durable one with a sand-blasted titanium case and bracelet. The most attractive proposition? The solar-powered TH50-00 movement which can be recharged by the sun or artificial light. Two minutes of sunshine will give 20 hours of power. If fully charged, the watch can run for six months in the dark.
Tag Heuer has dubbed the 40mm watch as the “ultimate outdoors companion”.
Price: $4,400
Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton
This was one of the most talked about watches at the event.
One year after launching the three-handed Defy Skyline Collection, Zenith unveils a unique skeletonised iteration.
Instead of the traditional five-point star skeleton design, this new timepiece – which has a blue or black open dial – has a four-point “shuriken” design. (The five-star insignia, however, still makes an appearance on the caseback).
The base movement (the three-hand automatic El Primero 3620), however, is still the same, although the placement of the 1/10th of a second sub-dial is now at six o’clock and there is no date. The movement has a 60-hour power reserve and is water-resistant to 100m.
The 41mm model comes with a quick-change strap system, allowing you to switch easily between the steel bracelet and rubber strap.
Price: $16,100
Zenith Defy Skyline
Another head-turning new Defy Skyline drop was the new 36mm unisex version which boasts some vibrant hues, namely deep blue, pastel pink and green. The guava green model is especially fetching.
These new timepieces have a satin-brushed dial boasting a starry sky pattern. They are powered by the Elite 670 automatic movement, which boasts a 50-hour power reserve and a star-shaped rotor.
Rendered in steel, these models are available with or without diamonds, and come with a quick strap-change mechanism and include a star-patterned rubber strap.
Price: $12,400 (without diamonds) and $17,600 (with diamonds)
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Saxem Yellow Neon
Hublot has always gone the extra mile when experimenting with new materials, and this time, it has decided to wow the horological fraternity with the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Saxem Yellow Neon.
Already famous for its coloured sapphire models, the watchmaker has turned to Saxem – a material often used in satellites and lasers – to come up with a wowzer in a beguiling neon yellow. Saxem stands for Sapphire Aluminum oXide and rare Earth Mineral.
The heart beating in this fully skeletonised looker is the HUB6035 Self-Winding Micro-Rotor Skeleton Tourbillon. Paired with an equally lemony rubber strap, the model is limited to just 50 pieces worldwide.
Price: $296,900
Hublot Big Bang Unico Sorai
Hublot is a big champion of Sorai – Save Our Rhinos Africa India – an outifit founded by Hublot ambassador and former test cricket star Kevin Pietersen. Since 2019, it has released two watches, with proceeds from sales going to Sorai and efforts to protect rhinos from poachers.
The new Big Bang Unico Sorai – the third watch in the series – is fashioned from a specially developed micro-blasted rhino-grey ceramic. It boasts an open-worked dial which features the magnificently fiery hues of African sunsets. Fitted with the Unico self-winding manufacture movement which has a 72-hour power reserve, it comes with Hublot’s One Click interchangeable strap system. There are two straps: a grey fabric and Velcro one, or a multicoloured one featuring the hues of sunset and sunrise.
Price: $34,000
Bvlgari Diva’s Dream Mosaica
Italian luxury brand Bvlgari has literally pulled out all the stops to prove that it is indeed the Jeweller Of Time, consummate not only in gem-setting artistry, but also in horological expertise.
For LVMH Watch Week, the maison has dropped two new Mosaica models, inspired by Rome’s golden age and the fan shape of the ginkgo leaf found on the floor tiles and mosaics gracing the city’s Baths of Caracalla.
The white gold model here has a 37mm case and bezel, set with an explosion of brilliant-cut diamonds. Blue sapphires adorn the fan-shaped snow-set dial. The model is powered by the in-house Caliber BVL 191, visible through the open sapphire case back. There is also a rose-gold version with pink sapphires.
Price: €130,000 (S$186,000)
Bvlgari Allegra
Bvlgari is stepping up its repertoire of bejewelled cocktail watches and the new Allegra collection is a sparkling attention.
The 36mm quartz models have a mother-of-pearl dial with 12 round diamond indexes, and set with an avalanche of coloured gems, including pink tourmalines, citrines, yellow sapphires and peridots in different cuts.
Price: US$29,700 (S$39,000)