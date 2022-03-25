Tick Talk: 18 special Cartier timepieces, the world's thinnest watch from Bvlgari and a film about time

SINGAPORE - This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

A Cartier x Singapore Watch Club collaboration

The Singapore Watch Club (SWC) is turning six in October. To mark the occasion, it has collaborated with French luxury house Cartier to release 18 special-edition timepieces.

This is a departure from SWC's usual practice of working with luxury watchmakers - which include Hublot and Ulysse Nardin - to produce just one special-edition model a year.

Besides timeless designs, Cartier timepieces are well-known for their unique shapes.

This collaboration hones in on six of the brand's icons: Cloche (bell), Tonneau (barrel), Santos Dumont (square), Tank Asymetrique (parallelogram), Tank Cintree (curved) and Tank Louis Cartier (rectangle). Together, they represent the six years of SWC, which now boasts about 150 members and associates.

There are three models - representing SWC's core values of passion, sincerity and humility - for each shape.

SWC founder Tom Chng, 32, says: "We wanted to have a range of different shapes, at different price points and for different purposes. Some shapes are more artistic than others, some are more wearable for day to day. Every piece is unique."

Talks for the collaboration started two years ago. "Brainstorming started in April 2020, with the first design draft rendered four months later. The watches went into production in February last year," Mr Chng says.

All the models have a unifying design element: a classic Cartier Roman layout, set against a vintage-inspired brushed dial. The silver dial and the blue minute track don the SWC's colours.

The club's signature is discreetly tucked within the minute track, just above the six o'clock numeral - a wink to Cartier's penchant for and tradition of hidden features.

To mark SWC's sixth anniversary, the VI numeral has also been rotated upright.

Prices range from $20,000 to $50,000, depending on the shape and material. The cheapest is the Tank Louis Cartier in gold, and the most expensive is the Cloche in platinum. But all the models have been snapped up by SWC members.

Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo is world's thinnest watch