SINGAPORE – This festive season, put your dollar towards a small local business. From genderless jewellery to woven crafts, The Straits Times spotlights five lesser-known home-grown brands with unique wares perfect for gifting.

One is an environmentalist, the other an architect. It seems only natural that when Ms Amanda Tay, 24, and Mr Bernie Ang, 27, went into business together, it would be to design eco-friendly products.