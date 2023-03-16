The serpent returns: A peek at Bvlgari’s most exceptional pieces

SINGAPORE – Local celebrities and VIPs from around the region turned up in full force last week at Bvlgari’s High Jewellery Trunk Show at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome to marvel at the Italian jeweller’s finest creations.

The travelling four-day exhibition kicked off with a dinner and runway show on March 8, with stars such as actress Zoe Tay and model Iman Fandi. Singapore was the first stop in South-east Asia.

Fifty of the 158 sumptuous pieces were watches, while the rest were haute jewellery, crafted from some of the world’s rarest and most precious materials.

They included the Serpenti, the iconic motif that has adorned some of the house’s most dazzling pieces, earning it a cult following since the 1940s.

One of the show’s highlights is the Bvlgari Imperial Spinel, a $25 million platinum necklace dripping in diamonds and emeralds. Its centrepiece is a single 131-carat spinel mined from the Pamir Mountains in Tajikistan.