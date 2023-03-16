The serpent returns: A peek at Bvlgari’s most exceptional pieces

Inside Bvlgari's latest trunk show at the Flower Field Hall in Gardens by The Bay. PHOTO: BVLGARI
Louisa Lim
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Local celebrities and VIPs from around the region turned up in full force last week at Bvlgari’s High Jewellery Trunk Show at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome to marvel at the Italian jeweller’s finest creations.

The travelling four-day exhibition kicked off with a dinner and runway show on March 8, with stars such as actress Zoe Tay and model Iman Fandi. Singapore was the first stop in South-east Asia.

Fifty of the 158 sumptuous pieces were watches, while the rest were haute jewellery, crafted from some of the world’s rarest and most precious materials.

They included the Serpenti, the iconic motif that has adorned some of the house’s most dazzling pieces, earning it a cult following since the 1940s.

One of the show’s highlights is the Bvlgari Imperial Spinel, a $25 million platinum necklace dripping in diamonds and emeralds. Its centrepiece is a single 131-carat spinel mined from the Pamir Mountains in Tajikistan.

(From left) Fiona Xie, Ayden Sng and Iman Fandi were among the VIPs at the gala. PHOTO: BVLGARI

Other noteworthy pieces include:

1. The High Jewelry Serpenti necklace in pink gold is encrusted with emeralds and diamonds.

The High Jewelry Serpenti necklace in pink gold, featuring emeralds and diamonds. PHOTO: BVLGARI

2. The High Jewelry Serpenti necklace in yellow gold features mother-of-pearl, an oval cabochon mandarin garnet and diamonds.

The High Jewelry Serpenti necklace in yellow gold set with mother-of-pearl, an oval cabochon mandarin garnet and diamonds. PHOTO: BVLGARI

3. The Bvlgari Serpenti secret watch is crafted in gold with diamonds and rubelites. The dial is hidden inside the serpent’s mouth, which can be opened by holding down the forked tongue. 

Bvlgari Serpenti secret watch in gold with diamonds and rubelites. PHOTO: BVLGARI

4. The Bvlgari Imperial Spinel necklace comprises diamonds, emeralds and a single 131-carat spinel.

Bvlgari Imperial Spinel, with diamonds, emeralds and a single 131-carat spinel. PHOTO: BVLGARI

5. The Bvlgari Poncho Necklace in pink gold blends diamonds with colourful stones like amethysts, tourmalines and chalcedony beads.

The Bvlgari Poncho Necklace in pink gold. PHOTO: BVLGARI

6. Bvlgari’s Diamond Swan necklace combines brilliant-cut diamonds with translucent mother-of-pearl.

Bvlgari’s Diamond Swan necklace combines brilliant-cut diamonds with translucent mother-of-pearl. PHOTO: BVLGARI
More On This Topic
From lab-grown diamonds to coloured stones, these 2023 trends are redefining engagement jewellery
Gorgeous gems: Ogle high jewellery collections from Cartier, Gucci and Chanel

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top