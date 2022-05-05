The many faces of Internet star Emma Chamberlain

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The May 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - Whether Emma Chamberlain is reviewing vegan fast food, prepping for music festival Coachella or getting a nose piercing, her appeal lies in her authentic style of vlogging.

In her videos, the American Internet star speaks directly to her audience, delivering her monologues in a fast-paced, stream-of-consciousness and unvarnished manner. Bloopers not only make the cut, but are also played big for laughs.

It is a winning formula. Since launching her YouTube channel in 2017, Chamberlain now has some 11.4 million subscribers on the platform and more than 15.4 million followers on Instagram. She turns 21 later this month.

A true digital and social media native, she started watching YouTube videos when she was six and soon graduated to making them. At 16, she dropped out of high school to make a full-time career out of YouTube.

"I enjoy sharing vulnerable sides of myself as well as the fun, light-hearted ones, to hopefully make people smile and feel comfortable. I want people to feel understood when they hear me talk, or comforted by it in one way or another," says Chamberlain on what drove her to start making videos and, more recently, podcasts.

As for her decision to leave school, she says: "The thing is, the first few years of school is to learn the fundamentals of being a human being, and then during the last few years of high school and during college, you're learning how to specialise in something so you can get a job and make money.

"I was already starting to make money from YouTube and I took all the classes I needed to take to learn the fundamentals, so all these extracurricular classes were just kind of wasting my time, because I'm not going to use these for a job.

"My job is now YouTube. (Quitting school) was not an impulsive decision. I didn't want to waste my time and school will always be there if I ever want to return to it."

That probably will not be happening any time soon. These days, she is busy realising another one of her biggest passions: coffee.

In 2019, she launched Chamberlain Coffee - a line of sustainably sourced, made and packaged coffee, along with its own range of accessories and merchandise.

"Coffee has always been a big part of my life," she says. "My team and I had this conversation about turning this dream into something when I was 17 and, since then, we've just been researching ways to make it possible. I was obviously very young, but if you have a good idea, you might as well start on it the moment you get it, right?"

Lately, she has also been nurturing her creative side through the world of high fashion. Since 2019, Louis Vuitton has been flying her to Paris for Fashion Week and sitting her in the front row of its shows. It was the first time a major luxury player has partnered a YouTube creator, signalling a shift in the industry.

Last year, the brand signed Chamberlain as a campaign face and dressed her for her very first Met Gala.