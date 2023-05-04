The Life List: Where and how to spoil mum silly this Mother’s Day

SINGAPORE – The annual season to prove to mum just how much you love and appreciate her is here again.
Presents are nice, but why not spoil her with a nice experience instead?
The Straits Times rounds up ways to pamper mum with stylish treats, treatments and activities.
Chanel Beauty
Perfume is always a fail-safe present, but it does not have to be thoughtless. Luxury house Chanel Beauty makes fragrance gifting a little easier with a new Mother’s Day pop-up at its Ephemeral Boutique in Plaza Singapura.
Thumb through six superhero-themed cards to pick the one that best describes your mother, the original superhero, and match it to six of Chanel’s key fragrances.
Is she feminine and sensual, yet full of complexity? Douse her in Coco Mademoiselle (from $140). Or perhaps she embodies incredible luck and impeccable timing – in which case Chance Eau Tendre (from $140) might just be the fragrance for her.
If you are a mum shopping for yourself, an activity corner in the front will keep your kids entertained while you browse, with activities including colouring and “spot the difference”.
Finish off with having your items gift-wrapped and sealed with the brand’s special Mother’s Day washi tape.
Info: Until May 14 at Level 1 Plaza Singapura Atrium, 68 Orchard Road
GiftGood
Choosing the right present can be a stressful affair. For those who want a thoughtful gift without being bogged down by too many choices, this local gifting platform allows you to build your perfect gift from a ready selection of sustainable and socially impactful brands.
There is something for every type of mum – halal chocolate bark from Krakakoa, flavoured popcorn from the Serious Food Company or quirkily packaged tea from Offblak for the foodie mum, as well as veggie chips and other healthy snacks.
For mums who fancy a sustainable lifestyle, there are upcycled bags and reusable shopper totes, while beauty lovers might appreciate self-care products from local skincare brands Oasis and Handmade Heroes.
It starts at $7 for an empty box, which you can proceed to furnish with frills ($1.50 for a ribbon or shredded paper) and fill with products that are individually priced – to suit your budget. Finish with a card or personal message. Same-day delivery is available in Singapore.
To further alleviate decision paralysis, the company has curated ready-made gift boxes starting at $40.
For instance, the Glam Box ($106.90) comes with a necklace from jewellery brand Arva, a handmade flower pot trinket box from eco-lifestyle brand Brambe, a lip product from Handmade Heroes and a reusable bag from Peco Bag.
Info: shopgiftgood.com
Kew Organics
Take your pampering quite literally to the next level with a beauty workshop in the sky. Home-grown Kew Organics has collaborated with Singapore Flyer to offer a skincare masterclass in the air for an unforgettable Mother’s Day.
On May 13, board the capsule to meet founder Lily Kew, who will share skincare tips and a 30-minute facial demonstration while you take in the sights of the city skyline. The 52-year-old is a trained skincare therapist certified in beauty therapy and cosmetology in Singapore and Canada.
The workshop continues over at the Singapore Flyer Lounge, where she will dive into skin health, skincare tips and step-by-step skincare application techniques. Over canapes and beverages, participants will also be able to try the brand’s Needle-less Rejuv Anti-Aging range, as well as a new product.
The 1hr 45min session (priced at $150 for one person) comes with a Kew Organics Goodie Bag valued at $175. Every purchase of two tickets comes with a $50 dining voucher at Sky View Pavilion Chinese Restaurant, for use on the day of the event.
Info: May 13, 3.30pm at Singapore Flyer, 30 Raffles Avenue. Tickets available at str.sg/io8f
Michael Kors
Nobody says you cannot treat yourself too on Mother’s Day. If you had plans to surprise mum with a new bag, American label Michael Kors has a worthwhile deal happening on May 13 and 14 only.
With every purchase of a handbag, exclusively at Michael Kors Mandarin Gallery, receive a tote bag worth up to $639 (such as the Sullivan Zip Tote Bag) on the house. One bag for mum and one for you, so you can twin with compliments from the brand.
Choose from classic favourites such as the Parker Crossbody (from $639) and Heather Shoulder bag (from $569), or discover the new Empire Jacquard print for the Gigi bag (from $529).
As an added treat, receive a Mother’s Day fresh floral bouquet when you spend a minimum of $350 that weekend. Terms and conditions apply.
Info: Available on May 13 and 14 at 01-12/13 and 02-13 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road
Sigi Skin
For the beauty-loving foodie mum, an afternoon out at The Westin Singapore might please her no end.
Local skincare brand Sigi Skin is collaborating with The Westin Singapore’s Lobby Lounge to offer a limited-edition afternoon tea set available for the month of May.
The seafood-centric tea set is specially curated to align with Sigi Skin’s philosophy of clean beauty and superfood ingredients, and features 12 nutrient-rich delicacies and desserts inspired by ingredients used in the label’s products.
Highlights from the spread include lobster thermidor, salmon with ikura and fine herbs on pumpernickel, and sweets such as oat sugar-free chocolate chip cookies and maqui berry cheesecake with mint syrup.
Prices start at $58++ a person inclusive of coffee or TWG tea, and you can choose from two seatings each day – noon or 2.30pm on weekdays; or 2 or 4.30pm on weekends.
The first 15 bookings during the promotion period will receive a complimentary set of Sigi Skin’s The Minis (worth $59), comprising the brand’s Kaleanser Face Wash, Morning Glow Physical Sunscreen and Dream Capsule Overnight Sleeping Mask in mini sizes.
The first 100 bookings will receive a self-care kit (worth $43) containing one mini Dream Capsule, one sheet of Tea-Tox Sheet Mask and a 10 per cent off voucher – all inside a Sigi Skin jelly pouch.
Info: Until May 31 at Lobby Lounge, Level 32 The Westin Singapore, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2
St Gregory Spa
Whether it is high-grade facials or relaxing body massages, the luxurious St Gregory Spa group is pulling out all the stops for Mother’s Day.
Exclusively available at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay are two new signature facial treatments – the Global Lift Treatment and Skeyndor’s Power C+ Treatment.
Perfect for mums worried about visible skin ageing, the Global Lift Treatment is a 90-minute treatment that is said to help with restoring facial volume, reducing the first signs of ageing and providing a lifted effect on your face.
Using Spanish skincare brand Skeyndor products and technology, the facial also addresses the frequently neglected neck area. The highlight is the facial massage, where the therapist uses a series of deft pinching and pulling strokes to help shape your jawline for an instant V-shaped look.
Until June 30, St Gregory is offering trial sessions of the Global Lift Treatment at $285 (usual price: $380) and Skeyndor’s Power C+ Treatment at $240 (usual price: $320). Guests will also receive a complimentary Skeyndor mini gift set worth $160 with every booking.
Over at the branch at Parkroyal Collection Pickering, enjoy a different Mother’s Day exclusive.
The Tribute To Mum package (until May 31) includes a 60-minute massage – with your choice of the Indonesian Balinese to stimulate deep tissue therapy, or the Relaxing Aromatic Body Bliss – and a 30-minute Beauty Enhancer facial at $200.
Book in for the treatment and enjoy complimentary access to the facilities on the dedicated wellness floor on level five, which includes the very Instagrammable outdoor infinity pool for memorable snaps.
Info: St Gregory Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay is at Level Five, 6 Raffles Boulevard; for reservations, e-mail stgregory.prsmb@parkroyalhotels.com. St Gregory Parkroyal Collection Pickering is at 3 Upper Pickering Street; for reservations, call 6809-8870.