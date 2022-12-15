The Life List: Gift guide for last-minute Christmas shopping

SINGAPORE – The best gifts are items someone would appreciate but never think to buy for himself or herself.

Still haven’t settled your Christmas shopping? The Straits Times rounds up style, beauty and home picks for all kinds of giftees – from the bargain hunter who loves a good holiday beauty bundle to the friend who is travelling with a vengeance.

And no, men, you have not been forgotten, even though you are notoriously difficult to shop for.

FOR THE LUXURY BEAUTY LOVER

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Elephant, $145