The Life List: 6 lesser-known Singaporean activewear labels for your workouts from home

SINGAPORE - Complement your work-from-home situation with a stylish workout from home - in these local activewear labels.

F Brand





Be The Man Navy Tee and Bare Some Skin Pants by F Brand. PHOTOS: F BRAND



Pick up straightforward, clean-cut activewear basics from co-ed sportswear label F Brand. Launched in September, the label's parent company has a 45-year history manufacturing fashion for department stores and corporate uniforms.

For the Women's line, find casual singlets ($23.80), bra tops ($29.80), shorts ($39.80 to $41.80), and the top-selling Bare Some Skin Pants ($45.80) that come with pockets.

The Men's line comprises tees ($28.80), shorts ($34.80), and runner pants ($58.80). Sizes are available from XS to XXL.

Available online at F Brand's website

GlowCo



The GlowCo Exclusive line is designed in Singapore and manufactured in Thailand. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF GLOWCO



The idea for modest activewear marketplace GlowCo came about in 2018 after fitness instructor Nawal Alhaddad, 30, noticed many of her Muslim clients struggling to work out comfortably.

"Their traditional hijabs wouldn't stay on and their outfits would ride up, leaving them drenched in sweat and feeling hot and uncomfortable," says Ms Nawal, who has been teaching zumba, belly dance fitness and yoga under Nawal Haddad Fitness since 2012.

Most would wear cotton T-shirts or activewear from international sports brands, and have to don another layer on top before leaving the house or studio, she adds. She wanted to "cut that step" and empower her clients to leave home confidently in activewear.

She launched GlowCo in early 2019 with just four brands, including a capsule collection for the in-house label GlowCo Exclusive.

The GlowCo Exclusive line is designed in Singapore and manufactured in Thailand. Pieces range from $14.90 for a jersey shawl to $79 for modest swim tops, with bestsellers being the Afterglow sports top ($49) and printed tights ($49 to $54.90). The line will debut sports hijabs ($39) early next month.

It was important that the company produces its own label to better understand customers' needs, says Ms Nawal. She has since picked up design knowledge such as the need for slits at the side of modest apparel - which are often longer - to improve range of motion; and how the efficacy of sports hijabs lies in choice of material and R&D.

"Through conducting classes and conversations, I could really find out what was lacking in the community. We pride our sportswear line on being functional, sweat-wicking, stylish and modest."

Available at 1 Tampines North Drive 1, #09-46 T-Space, and GlowCo's website

Gym Wear Movement



Gym Wear Movement makes athleisure for all shapes, in sizes from XS to XXL. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF GYM WEAR MOVEMENT



With a focus on inclusivity, Gym Wear Movement makes athleisure for all shapes, in sizes from XS to XXL. Apparel is also categorised into petite, curvy and modest collections.

The wide selection of women's activewear includes hoodies ($55), bra tops ($39 to $65), leggings ($58 to $80) and shorts ($42 to $45), and come in an equally staggering variety of colours.

The brand also offers casual and leisure wear, suitable for light workouts to running errands, or lounging around at home.

Available online at Gym Wear Movement's website

Ninja by YeoMama



The second line from batik apparel label YeoMama Batik launched in September 2019. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF YEOMAMA BATIK



Fancy batik on your workout gear? This batik activewear line was started simply because co-founder Desleen Yeo, 29, wanted to be clothed in batik in all possible situations.

The second line from batik apparel label YeoMama Batik was launched in September 2019 with three sports bras ($68), leggings ($88) and pole shorts ($58) that double as swim shorts. A pole dancer herself, Ms Yeo wanted to design pole-appropriate attire that was not too risque to wear to the gym as well.

The pieces feature three traditional Indonesian patterns digitally printed onto lycra fabrics, and are produced by a manufacturer in Indonesia specialising in gym wear.

Available at 65 Ubi Road 1, #01-87, Oxley Bizhub 1, and YeoMama Batik's website

Outfyt



Outfyt touts sustainable activewear made of eco-friendly fabrics. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF OUTFYT



Founded in 2017, Outfyt touts sustainable activewear made of eco-friendly fabrics such as Econyl regenerated nylon - a type of nylon made from recovered waste that includes discarded fishing nets and fabric scraps.

Founder Stephanie Colhag Yeo, who is half-Swedish, wanted pieces influenced by the clean lines and minimalism of Scandinavian design. Pick up sports bras (from $70), bicycle shorts ($72), and sports leggings ($110 to $125) - available in the same vibrant colours so you can make your own matching sets. The pieces are suitable for water sports too.

The brand also works with an ethical manufacturer in Indonesia that pays its staff fair wages.

Available at 35 Haji Lane and Outfyt's website

Revive&Co





Revive&Co was born out of the pursuit of mental wellness. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF REVIVE & CO



Launched during the circuit breaker in May, co-ed athleisure label Revive&Co was born out of the pursuit of mental wellness.

Founders Natvianne Devajothi and Gloria Oh, both 27, were personally inspired by the role exercise played during their times of hardship, finding an outlet in muay thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu respectively. This year was particularly challenging as Ms Oh was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and is currently battling it.

Wanting to reach out with fitness to others facing difficulties, they launched Revive&Co., inviting customers to share - on the brand's social media - personal stories on their struggles with mental and physical wellness, and how they overcame adversity through exercise.

The apparel includes bra tops ($45 to $48), tights ($55), tanks ($35) and shorts ($40 to $45) for women. For the lads, the offerings are a t-shirt ($30), dri-fit shirt ($35) and shorts ($30). The apparel is designed and manufactured in China.

Revive&Co has also partnered with the Down Syndrome Association (DSA) Singapore to design a collection of socks ($10 a pair) featuring artwork by students from the DSA, with 20 per cent of all proceeds donated to the organisation.

Available online at Revive&Co's website