The Devil Wears Prada 2, Wuthering Heights and more: Is 2026 fashion and cinema’s big year?

SINGAPORE – A pair of red stilettos clack on linoleum floor as other, more meekly heeled feet jump to avoid its path. Thus opens the trailer for one of 2026’s most anticipated movies, T he Devil Wears Prada 2, that has already come under mild heat from those crumbs of footage. The shoes are the problem.

Moments after the teaser dropped on November, the Instagram brigade logged their dissen t. Miranda Priestly, dictatorial fashion editor and the demon in question – would not be caught dead in those Valentino Rockstud pumps. There was enough vexation with the seemingly passe choice of footwear, a 2010s anachronism, to launch same-day news headlines.