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The debate over ancient Iranian jewellery worn by Zendaya

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Zendaya’s statement disc gold-and-diamond earrings whose origins date to the first millennium BC, according to Barron London, the gallery that acquired it.

Zendaya’s statement disc gold-and-diamond earrings whose origins date to the first millennium BC, according to Barron London, the gallery that acquired it.

PHOTO: BARRON_LONDON/INSTAGRAM

Yola Mzizi

Zendaya and Law Roach, her stylist, are known for pulling off the impossible.

The actress wore a silver robot suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1995 collection while promoting Dune: Part Two in 2024. While promoting The Odyssey in July, she wore a cream Schiaparelli gown, designed to resemble a marble sculpture, that had debuted on the runway hours earlier. At another event for the film, she wore a pair of earrings made from gold discs from ancient Iran.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.