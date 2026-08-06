The debate over ancient Iranian jewellery worn by Zendaya

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Zendaya’s statement disc gold-and-diamond earrings whose origins date to the first millennium BC, according to Barron London, the gallery that acquired it.

Zendaya and Law Roach, her stylist, are known for pulling off the impossible.

The actress wore a silver robot suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1995 collection while promoting Dune: Part Two in 2024. While promoting The Odyssey in July, she wore a cream Schiaparelli gown, designed to resemble a marble sculpture, that had debuted on the runway hours earlier. At another event for the film, she wore a pair of earrings made from gold discs from ancient Iran.