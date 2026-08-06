The debate over ancient Iranian jewellery worn by Zendaya
Yola Mzizi
Zendaya and Law Roach, her stylist, are known for pulling off the impossible.
The actress wore a silver robot suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1995 collection while promoting Dune: Part Two in 2024. While promoting The Odyssey in July, she wore a cream Schiaparelli gown, designed to resemble a marble sculpture, that had debuted on the runway hours earlier. At another event for the film, she wore a pair of earrings made from gold discs from ancient Iran.