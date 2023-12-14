The 2023 Life Christmas gift guide for the different types of people you know

SINGAPORE – Looking to light up the faces of loved ones at Christmas? The Straits Times rounds up stylish gifts for everyone – from the frequent flier to the TikTok-obsessed.
1. For the beauty collector
What do you get the friend who really knows his or her beauty products? Make-up and skincare in limited-edition, collectible packaging for the bragging rights, of course.
Rouge Dior Makeup Clutch, $490
It seems Dior Beauty has started a new holiday tradition with its annual lipstick clutches that have become collectors’ items.
Bigger than those of the past, this year’s oblong, gold accessory is inspired by vintage Christian Dior powder compacts. Housed inside is a full-sized lipstick in the classic red shade 999 and three refills (458 Paris, 772 Classic and 849 Rouge Cinema).
The best part is that the insert can be removed, transforming the clutch into a functional evening bag complete with a dainty sling which can fit an average-sized phone. A Dior bag for under $500 is a steal.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters and shop.dior.com.sg
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked – Snake Palette, $150
Each year, beauty lovers look forward to the holiday edition of Hourglass’ coveted face palettes. And with good reason – the signature Ambient Lighting powders go on ultra smooth for an ethereal, soft-glow finish.
In three colourways of shades and finishes, the Holiday 2023 palettes each include a bronzer, blush, highlighter and finishing powders.
Best for darker skin tones, the Snake palette is perfect for those who like to experiment with bold blush colours.
Available at Sephora stores
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fall Romance Eyeshadow Palette, $88
Not for the rookie make-up user, the newest palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is packed with deep, bold tones perfect for the season. Sparkling jewel tones and metallic shimmers add the right touch of glamour for any upcoming holiday looks.
Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Cle de Peau Beaute The Cream, $900
The luxury beauty brand has outdone itself again. While 2022’s holiday collection featured celestial themes, 2023 sees the brand taking inspiration from mermaids.
Designed by American artist Katie Rodgers, the packaging depicts an underwater landscape awash in blues and greens and a kaleidoscope of marine life. Rodgers sought to capture the light effects filtering into an undersea world through a mix of watercolours, pastels, liquid gold, pearlescent flakes and glass beads.
The illustrations come to life on an array of products including lipsticks ($92 each), but dazzle in their full glory on the box of the pricey La Creme, the prized product itself shaped like a faceted diamond. Definitely not for the casual acquaintance.
Available at Cle de Peau Beaute stores and counters
Burberry Hero Eau De Toilette Gift Set, $200
For the man in your life who always smells fresh, this gift set spotlights the aromatic-woody Burberry Hero aftershave. Douse him in notes of invigorating juniper, black pepper, cedarwood and sparkling bergamot that awaken the senses.
The star is a full-size Eau de Toilette (100ml) and matching hair and body wash (75ml) and travel spray (10ml). Best of all, it comes gift-wrapped in luxe beige and gold packaging inspired by Burberry’s iconic trench and sporting the TB monogram.
Available at Burberry Beauty counters including Metro Paragon, and sephora.sg
2. For the frequent flier
Congratulations, you managed to make a date with that friend who is always out of town. Here is what to give them to make their next trip a tad smoother.
Packing cubes, $36.28
Every seasoned traveller worth his salt knows efficient travel begins with packing cubes. For the friend who has been revenge-vacationing and putting off buying some, give the gift of organisation.
Marketplaces such as Amazon are full of colourful options. This set from Bagail comes with eight packing cubes in a durable and lightweight nylon fabric. It includes separate bags for your cosmetics, laundry and shoes.
Available at amazon.sg
TOS X Porcelain Train Case, $495
Consider this two-in-one kit for your beauty-loving traveller friend.
Home-grown brands Tocco Toscano and Porcelain Skincare have teamed up for a limited-edition holiday collection tailored for globetrotters.
Available in blue and taupe, the TOS X Porcelain Train Case features the leather label’s signature bag shape – with a tweaked inner design to fit travel documents on one side and mini Porcelain products on the other.
Customers can choose from four curated combinations of skincare based on skin concerns – all skin types, dry and/or sensitive skin, oily and acne-prone skin, and for anti-ageing.
Available at Porcelain Spas including at 01-02 Guoco Tower, 7 Wallich Street, and porcelainskin.com
Sova Silk Travel Neck Pillow, $59
Whether you are flying long-haul or short, a neck pillow can do wonders in improving your sleep on board. Splurge on a silk one from local brand Sova Silk, stuffed with a memory foam filling that moulds to your head shape for extra comfort.
The 100 per cent mulberry silk casing is soft to the touch and gentler on the skin and hair inside arid aircraft. It is also removable for easy washing post-travel.
Available at sovasilk.com
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set, $48
Smelling fresh and clean is imperative on all travels.
This matching set of travel-size body wash, body cream and perfume mist in Sol de Janeiro’s sweet-smelling Beija Flor scent is perfect for popping in a carry-on – and ensures you are never stuck with rancid toiletries at your accommodation.
Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
3. For the friend group
Make shopping for the clique meet-up easy, with beauty gift sets you can divvy up for the whole group – so no one gets jealous over another’s gift. Bonus points that these are value-for-money too.
Tarte All Stars Amazonian Clay Collector’s Set, $88
Tarte Cosmetics wows again with its holiday sets, particularly this one with four generously sized mini palettes. Gift your friends the three neutral eyeshadow palettes, and keep the face palette with highlight, blush and bronzer for yourself.
Available at Sephora stores
Nudestix Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set, $49
Even the most make-up-averse person will appreciate a good lip balm. These lip butters from Nudestix are ultra moisturising, containing avocado and shea butters, and a tripeptide complex to keep lips plumped and hydrated.
The limited-edition kit comes with three new shades: Candy Kiss, a soft pink in a vanilla-mint flavour; Dolce Nude, a shimmer tint tasting of caramel; and Sugar Plum, a rich berry in a sweet berry flavour to match.
Available at Sephora stores
The Body Shop Slather & Nourish Body Butter Gift, $49
You cannot go wrong with body butter from The Body Shop. Perfect for larger cliques, this quintet of 50ml creams nourishes skin with ingredients including organic almond milk, shea butter and organic virgin coconut oil.
Five flavours (Almond Milk, British Rose, Shea, Coconut and Mango) for five friends.
Available at The Body Shop stores
Nars Invite Only Afterglow Liquid Blush Trio Mini, $65
This set of minis is a great way to try the Afterglow Liquid Blush formula – a lightweight fluid that blends easily into the skin for a healthy, second-skin finish.
It includes coveted shades Orgasm (a peachy pink with shimmer) and Dolce Vita (dusty rose), plus an all-new rosy bronze hue, Orgasm Rush.
Available at Nars boutiques and counters
Creed Christmas 3 x 10ml EDP Set – Female, $300
If your friend group is made up of perfume connoisseurs, impress them with this set from Anglo-French niche fragrance house Creed, which comes in Male and Female curations.
The Female kit features three best-selling scents: Aventus For Her, an opulent blend of musk and sandalwood; fresh and floral Wind Flowers; and Love In White, which blends Florentine iris, French daffodil and powdery Tonkin rice.
Available at Escentials stores and escentials.com
4. For the friend perpetually on TikTok
We all know someone who is always glued to the phone scrolling through the hottest viral products on TikTok. Here are perfect gifts they have probably lusted after on their FYP (for you page).
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, from $54.90
The American company’s stainless steel water bottles dominated TikTok in 2023 for the smart design and punchy colours.
The FreeSip comes with a patented built-in straw that allows you to drink while holding the bottle upright or chugging through the wide-mouth opening. It is also said to be leak-proof, with double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold, and has a flip-top lid for hygiene.
With the wide selection of colours, you are guaranteed to find one befitting your giftee.
Available at Shopee and owalasea.com
Beyond The Vines Metallic Poofy Bag in Silver, $89
It was a year for all things puffy. The Poofy Bag from Beyond The Vines remains a versatile option, with adjustable straps and a removable inner pocket that doubles as a pouch.
And with silver being the “It“ colour this holiday season, this limited-edition shade is sure to be a statement accessory the recipient will love. It even comes in a special festive tin packaging you can slip right under the tree.
Available at Beyond The Vines stores and beyondthevines.com
Rare Beauty Blush & Glow 4-Piece Mini Set, $59
The Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes from celebrity brand Rare Beauty, by American pop star Selena Gomez, continue to be sought after.
If you manage to get your hands on it, this kit comes with two in Wisdom (a set-exclusive mauve plum) and Virtue (soft terracotta), and two highlighters in Magnetize (set-exclusive light gold) and Transcend (rose gold).
Even a mini size takes forever to finish, so these are perfect for trying new shades.
Available at Sephora stores
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $62
Upgrade your friend’s Uniqlo crossbody bag to this viral unisex one from Lululemon. Small but mighty, this elevated bum bag holds all your essentials close in two zippered pockets.
In a rainbow of colours – and even a shearling option for Christmas – this nifty bag is great for taking on holidays, hikes and other sporty situations when you want to remain hands-free.
Available at Lululemon stores and lululemon.com.hk/en-sg
5. For the homebody
Pre- and post-pandemic life look almost the same to this home-loving friend, who revels in spending cosy nights in.
Omno Solace Hand & Body Duo, $70
This home-grown brand is an affordable alternative to the usual home- and personal-care suspects – and looks just as fancy in a bathroom.
Said to use clean ingredients certified by organisations such as Ecocert, Omno offers a range of beautifully packaged hand and body cleansers, haircare, deodorant and candles in three main scents.
The Hand & Body Duo in Solace comes in a refreshing citrus blend with calming notes of bergamot, lavender, ginger, rosemary and eucalyptus.
Available at omno.store
Replica By The Fireplace Candle Limited Edition Gold, $115
Maison Margiela Fragrances has launched festive packaging for two best-selling perfumes ($210) and candles from its Replica line. The new silver and gold limited-edition collection was inspired by the fashion house’s signature “broken mirror” aesthetic.
In metallic silver is crowd-pleaser Lazy Sunday Morning, which evokes comfortable bedsheets on a cold winter morning. But By The Fireplace, in a new festive gold coat, makes a better Christmas gift, for conjuring the image of chestnuts roasting by a fire in the evening.
Candle accessories such as a sleek Candle Holder ($280) in the shape of a lamp are available too.
Available at Maison Margiela Fragrances stores including B1-14 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road
Est.lab x Nodspark Supercharged Device Trio Holiday Kit, $580
In another local brand tie-up, this luxurious set of beauty tech devices is for those who love a spot of self-care but can never bear to splurge on themselves.
The highlight of this bundle from skincare brand Est.lab and nail wrap label Nodspark is the former’s LumiGlow SmartSkin Buddy, a multi-use facial device combining LED light therapy, thermotherapy and cryotherapy to address various concerns.
The kit also comes with the VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Buddy, a lifting and sculpting device; the VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Booster activating cream; eye tech device OptimaLift A+ Intelligent Eye Massager; and a newly designed set of Nodspark Nail Wraps.
Ten dollars from every sale will go to supporting HeySprouts, a Singaporean social enterprise that hires and trains people with special needs. It is partnering social enterprise Soap for Hope to upcycle soap bars to benefit marginalised communities in Vietnam.
Available at estlab.shop
Sephora Collection The Future Is Yours At-Home Spa Set, $90
A more budget-friendly option for at-home pampering is Sephora Collection’s holiday gift set. It comes with a mini face roller, mini gua sha, eye roller, headband, dry body brush and a pair of reusable eye patches.
Tuck these self-care accessories neatly away in the accompanying pretty pink box.
Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Trio of 3 scented candles, $213
Spruce up the home with a luxury candle, or three. Tastemakers will already know Maison Francis Kurkdijan and appreciate this bougie set of the French perfume house’s limited-edition candles.
Picture a snow-covered winter garden when you light any of the three. Rose des Neiges promises fresh but tangy, gourmand raspberry notes; woody, resinous Mon beau Sapin calls to mind a walk deep in a snowy forest; and Jasmin d’hiver pairs jasmine with mango to evoke a snow-capped flower garden.
Available at Escentials stores and escentials.com
$50-and-under stocking stuffers
Being on a budget does not mean you have to resort to bad gifts. Whether for a Secret Santa exchange or an acquaintance, these stocking stuffers are no less thoughtful.
Fenty Match Stix Color-Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick, $49
For the guy or girl who likes his or her make-up fuss-free and natural, Fenty Beauty’s colour-adapting blush stick is a safe option.
The universal shade Strawberry Pop is said to react to skin’s natural chemistry to deliver a customised, rosy flush of colour to the cheeks and lips – so you do not have to worry about getting your friend’s skin tone right.
Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Graye Compact Bi-fold Wallet + Roki, $49
Giving an edgy twist to the usual wallet is this one from Singapore fashion label Graye.
Lightweight, compact and waterproof, it has a large compartment for cash, two card slots that comfortably fit six cards each and a concealed coin pouch.
A hidden strap with two looped ends connects easily to the Roki Multi-purpose Strap, an adjustable strap that lets you use the bag as a crossbody.
Available at Graye stores including at 01-86, 57 Eng Hoon Street, and grayestudio.com
Sunday Riley Hydration Heroes Set, $45
Give the gift of day-to-night hydration with this set of two travel-size creams (15g each).
Use CEO Afterglow, a Vitamin C moisturiser, in the morning to target pores and uneven tone, and brighten the skin. At night, Ice, enriched with ceramides, replenishes the skin with lasting hydration and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Setting Spray Kit, $52
Setting spray is one of those unsexy things people do not prioritise for themselves, but which can make or break a good make-up day.
Charlotte Tilbury’s is unrivalled for setting make-up all day with no melting or creasing. The two 34ml sizes are also a godsend when travelling light – and worth closing an eye to paying $2 more than planned.
Available at Sephora stores