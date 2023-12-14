The 2023 Life Christmas gift guide for the different types of people you know

It seems Dior Beauty has started a new holiday tradition with its annual lipstick clutches that have become collectors’ items.

Bigger than those of the past, this year’s oblong, gold accessory is inspired by vintage Christian Dior powder compacts. Housed inside is a full-sized lipstick in the classic red shade 999 and three refills (458 Paris, 772 Classic and 849 Rouge Cinema).

The best part is that the insert can be removed, transforming the clutch into a functional evening bag complete with a dainty sling which can fit an average-sized phone. A Dior bag for under $500 is a steal.

Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters and shop.dior.com.sg

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked – Snake Palette, $150