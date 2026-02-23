Thai DPM Thamanat’s photos spark buzz over rare jacket also worn by Blackpink’s Lisa

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

International fashion media have reported that the top-end jacket is priced at about US$39,000 (S$49,300).

– Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow has become a hot topic online after posting photos of himself watching the Northern Lights abroad in an orange and brown camouflage puffer jacket.

The jacket has been identified as a piece from the limited Chrome Hearts x NOCTA by Drake x Nike collection – a three-way collaboration.

The project brings together luxury label Chrome Hearts, gothic fashion and jewellery label NOCTA created by rapper Drake, and sportswear brand Nike. The highlight is a “Realtree” puffer jacket featuring Chrome Hearts’ signature cross motif repeated across the jacket.

Artiste Lalisa Manobal – Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink – was previously seen wearing the same jacket, which was shared on her personal Instagram account, where it went viral among street-fashion fans, particularly in Asia.

That helped put the collection in the spotlight as a rare, globally sought-after item.

The steep price is said to reflect the item’s craftsmanship: The cross elements are made from premium leather and stitched by hand, piece by piece. The zips and buttons on this model are also often produced in sterling silver, a Chrome Hearts signature.

Availability is highly restricted , limited to only selected Chrome Hearts stores, with no general online release through Nike or the usual NOCTA channels . Some pieces were also offered via private sales, pushing resale prices from the hundreds of thousands of baht to the millions, depending on the model and condition.

Mr Thamanat’s post attracted significant attention from netizens, with large numbers commenting on the look. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK