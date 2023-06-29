Taiwanese actor Tseng Jing-hua goes all out to immerse himself in his roles

Tseng Jing-hua was 21 when he first stepped into a gay bar. But he was not there for a good time.

“I went only because I wanted to research about the gay lifestyle and community for my role in Your Name Engraved Herein,” he says in an interview over Zoom.

Sitting in his manager’s office in Taipei and dressed casually in an off-white T-shirt and a white cap worn backwards, the Taiwanese actor, 25, spoke about how he prepared for his breakout role in the highest-grossing LGBTQ+ motion picture in Taiwan’s history, which is available on Netflix.

Set in the 1980s, after Taiwan was liberated from the oppressive regime of martial law, the film follows the relationship between Tseng’s character, Birdy, and his classmate A-han (played by Edward Chen Hao-sen), which develops from platonic friendship to bittersweet romance.

Tseng admits that he struggled to relate to his character.

Growing up in the rural township of Dongshan in Yilan, he spent most of his childhood helping out at his parents’ breakfast eatery, exposed to little else outside of his periphery. But he was determined to portray his character realistically, and felt it was necessary to understand what made him tick.

He says: “I had no clue how to play this role. For someone who had grown up in the countryside, it was quite unimaginable.

“It was only my second film, and there were many experiences and emotions that I had not encountered and could not have understood at that point.

“The people I met at the bars defied the stereotypes I had in my mind. They were warm and welcoming, and chatting with them was so effortless.”

Tseng brings the same earnestness to his latest work, comedy series Oh No! Here Comes Trouble, which he describes as “a light-hearted comedy that highlights the follies of human nature”.

He plays high-school student Pu Yi-yong, who gains supernatural powers after surviving a near-fatal car accident and is able to communicate with spirits through calligraphy.

He embarks on a fantastical crime-solving journey with a rookie policewoman played by Vivian Sung.

To portray Pu’s calligraphy skills convincingly, Tseng studied with a master calligrapher for almost half a year.

“I needed to not only write talismans accurately, but also beautifully,” he says.

As he elaborates on the lengths he goes to in order to immerse himself in his roles, it begs the question if he considers himself a method actor.

“No one can fully become their characters, except maybe Heath Ledger, when he played The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008),” Tseng says, firmly rejecting this notion.

“But I do prepare for my roles by reading the script over and over again to familiarise myself with the characters. I also feel that it’s necessary to keep a part of the real me while acting. After all, when a director chooses you for the role, it means he or she sees parts of the character in you, even if you can’t see it yourself.”