Swop your old threads for a new look

Mr Raye Padit is expanding his clothing swop platform and boutique The Fashion Pulpit, as more people recognise the beauty of second-hand clothes

  • Published
    1 hour ago
Second-hand is in and nobody knows it better than Mr Raye Padit.

After all, the 32-year-old founder of clothing swop platform and boutique The Fashion Pulpit (TFP) has been advocating conscious consumption before it was fashionable.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2021, with the headline 'Swop your old threads for a new look'. Subscribe
