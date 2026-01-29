Swarovski launches Valentine’s Day Collection fronted by Ariana Grande

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Swarovski launches Valentine’s Day collection

Hearts, love locks and Cupid’s arrows are the central motifs of Austrian jewellery company Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day 2026 collection, Charming Love. It is a pop take on romantic bling, fronted by American actress-singer and global brand ambassador Ariana Grande, who appears with stacked necklaces and bracelets in campaign photos.

Flashy charms – made to be mixed and matched on necklaces and bracelets – are rendered in Swarovski crystal and metal finishes .

These include heart-shaped pendants ($129) that come in deep red and shiny pink, their tops dripping as if freshly dipped in fondue. They represent new romance. A silver coloured, frosted-finish heart ($119) and a dangling gold key ($119), signifying unbreakable romantic or platonic bonds, are also part of the range.

Get seven charms on the chunky gold-linked Idyllia necklace for $1,400.

Swarovski Idyllia Necklace from its Valentine's Day collection 2026, Charming Love. PHOTO: SWAROVSKI

More delicate selections include the Idyllia Choker ($500), a slim coiled arrow for the neck, and a plain silver band of a necklace punctuated with dainty crystals ($300).

Also eye-catching are the key-shaped drop earrings with ear cuff ($259) and the colour-clashing stud earrings ($219), with large hearts in white pierced with gold arrows in the age-old symbol of a crush.

The collection is designed by Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert.

Info: Available at selected Swarovski stores and at swarovski.com

Local artist Jahan Loh collaborates with Casetify

Jahan Loh x Casetify Future Traditions collection retails from Jan 29, 2026. PHOTO: CASETIFY

Singapore pop artist Jahan Loh has collaborated with global phone accessories brand Casetify on a collection featuring his signature astronauts.

Titled Future Traditions, the collection sets Loh’s three-eyed spaceman motif – part of his long-time vision of spaceships becoming as normalised as planes in the coming decades – against backdrops inspired by Chinese patterns and symbols of prosperity.

One series reimagines Chinese deities Fu (good fortune), Lu (prosperity) and Shou (longevity) as astronauts. In another, his three-eyed character is rendered in sketchy lines and placed against a glitchy camouflage wall, inspired by the five Chinese elements – wood, fire, earth, gold and water.

A third series features a Japanese manga-like illustration of a big-eyed, long-haired spaceman, with the caption “I have seen the future” mirrored backwards.

The line also happens to be the name of two 2m-tall astronaut sculptures Loh showed in October 2025 at a small exhibition at Le Freeport Singapore.

The event, held at the exclusive high-security storage and boutique showroom facility in Changi North – where expensive art and precious metals are held and traded tax-free – was a preview for an apparel collection Loh designed.

His Caestify phone cases are available for iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel. The collection also includes earbud cases, a MagSafe Grip Stand, a MagSafe Cardholder Stand, earbud pouches and iPad cases. Prices range from $279 to $709.

Info: Available at Casetify stores at 313@somerset, Bugis Junction and Ion Orchard and online at casetify.com

Fenty Beauty drops lash line-enhancing eyeliner

Fenty Beauty Fine Linez is a lash line-enhancing eyeliner. PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

Fenty Beauty, the brainchild of Barbadian singer Rihanna, has launched a new line of eyeliner pencils.

The Fine Linez Precision Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($36) is a longwear, waterproof product made for everyday wear. It comes in 10 shades , half of which are neutral. The other five are waterline-brightening. These are designed to match the wearer’s skin tone – a hallmark of the famously inclusive brand.

The product is touted as a performance-wear staple. It has a clean-up tip tool on one end for seamless blending and sharpening, while the micro pencil tip on the other end allows for precise application.

It has a rich, creamy gel texture that sets to a smudge- and transfer-proof finish, resistant to sweat and humidity, so that one’s eye make-up is locked in from day to night.

For a brighter “awake” look, the brand suggests choosing one of the five waterline brighteners. Use it to line the bottom waterline, then apply mascara to the top and bottom lashes.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and online at sephora.sg

New Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Haze Mini Eyeshadow Palette. PHOTO: ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS

American cosmetics company Anastasia Beverly Hills has released a new mini eyeshadow palette. The Haze Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($51) features nine smoky and distinctly urban shades. These span cool-toned neutrals, warm, earthy hues and deep, smoky tones in matte and metallic finishes, ranging from black and grey to brown and khaki. The handy compact also has a mirror.

For those looking for boldness, the brand suggests pairing the Celestial Diamond with Sparkling Reflects shade, and the Duo-chrome Reddish Brown with Blueish-green Shift shade.

It also advises customers to use light pressure when applying the product with a brush or fingertip, and to pair the eyeshadow with a primer to create an even, smooth canvas for vibrant colour pay-off. Metallic shades can be applied with fingertips.