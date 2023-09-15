Supermodels Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington reunite on epic runway

LONDON – There is no better way to end a fashion show than to have a victory lap from supermodels. But when it is done by icons of the fashion world, the final curtain call is nothing but epic.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista – the original supermodels of the 1990s – reunited on Thursday for Vogue World: London.

The second edition of Vogue magazine’s celebration of fashion and culture kick-started London Fashion Week, which ends on Sept 19.

The gorgeous quartet came on stage holding hands and then took turns to strut the runway around the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. After their lap, they were greeted back on stage with bouquets of red roses and cheers, before Scottish singer Annie Lennox closed the show with her 1983 hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

Their outing at Vogue World: London came on the heels of their appearance on the cover of both the American and British Vogue’s September issues.

The four women will also star in Apple TV+’s upcoming docuseries The Super Models, out on Sept 20. Turlington said in the trailer that filming the documentary was the first time the group reunited “in our 50s”.

The supermodels’ shimmering metallic runway looks were sourced by British Vogue contributing editor Jack Borkett, who wanted the dresses to be mesmerising not only in person, but also virtually as the show was live-streamed on Vogue.com.

Turlington, 54, wore a couture gown from Fendi’s fall 2023 collection, which was inspired by Delfina Delettrez’s high jewellery for the Italian house.

Campbell, 53, went with an emerald-green dress by British designer Alexander McQueen, while Crawford, 57, dazzled in a Versace iridescent creation, also a fall 2023 design.

Evangelista, 58, sported a custom sequinned outfit from Valentino’s fall 2023 runway.

The night was a special reunion for the models. Crawford took to Instagram on Friday to share a video clip of the get-together, writing: “Honoured to close Vogue World tonight alongside these women.”

Meanwhile, Evangelista recently revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that she survived breast cancer twice in five years.

She was first diagnosed in 2018 after an annual mammogram and chose to undergo a bilateral mastectomy. However, in 2022, she learnt that the cancer had returned, this time in her pectoral muscle.

While she was told that her current prognosis was good after undergoing a second surgical procedure, Evangelista was given a “horrible oncotype score”, a number that represents the risk of cancer recurrence.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she said.