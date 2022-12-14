Lotion, serum, and cream: This all-in-one product takes the guesswork out of skincare for men

Look your best and make a good first impression at your next business meeting with a bright, fresh face. Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Mr Tatsuo Matsuoka, shares how good skincare habits can lend an extra boost of confidence, and why an all-in-one facial product like Suntory Varon can help the busy, modern man.

Q: What are some common skin problems that men experience?

Men tend to have higher sebum and lower moisture content in their facial skin compared to women, and their oily skin condition is exacerbated by Singapore’s tropical and humid climate.

Those who have been shaving their facial hair for years may notice their skin becoming dry, irritated, dull and rough as a result. This is because shaving affects the lipid layer of the epidermis that helps to retain moisture.