Suits, bags and stellar kits: Best of World Cup 2026 style

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The Democratic Republic of Congo squad claimed the first viral look of the tournament when they arrived in Houston on June 11 in leopard print suits.

SINGAPORE – Admittedly, the FIFA World Cup is not about the clothes.

But the draw of football’s biggest tournament has never been pure sports. Already, the world has leaned into the small-nation fairy tale of Cape Verde, the tiny African state that has played two former World Cup champions and remained unbeaten.

It has considered the figure of the ageing genius in the contrasting fortunes of Argentine Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and wondered at national psyches in the wake of revealing games.

And there is a fashion strand too. Big brands have had outsized presence at the tourney, with zeitgeisty names like Loewe, Gabriela Hearst, Jacquemus, streetwear brand Patta and Canadian rapper Drake’s Nocta, a sub-label under Nike, supplying suits and training gear.

Some of these are retailing as capsule collections in collaboration with Nike, while cult labels like American fashion designer Willy Chavarria and London-based Palace Skateboards have teamed up with Adidas on yet more footie-themed merchandise. Between them, the two sportswear giants have worked with at least a dozen designers and fashion brands on World Cup collections, while brands like London-based streetwear outfit Corteiz and Levi’s have pushed out their own collections.

Since the last World Cup in 2022, fashion’s investment in the event has soared. Said Pat Law, founder of local social marketing agency Goodstuph: “Previously, fashion (brands) dressed celebrities and sportswear dressed athletes. That line has withered on the vines.

“Why? Because audiences no longer separate culture that neatly. A footballer can be an athlete, a style icon, a meme, a political symbol, and a thirst trap before breakfast. Fashion wants that layered relevance.

“Also, sport gives fashion something it occasionally lacks – consequence. Someone actually has to win.”

The World Cup’s epic reach – world football’s governing body FIFA estimated 1.5 billion people watched the 2022 final – also means big business. According to FIFA, commercial deals in 2022 drove US$7.57 billion (S$9.79 billion) in revenue.

Weeks into the current tournament, though, the biggest style and image-related stories have come from sources more unexpected than the battery of high-profile collaborations. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s team nicked the first viral look of the games with their leopard-embellished airport suits by a little-known designer.

The prevalence of pink boots on the pitch became a talking point, and the mandatory World Cup photo shoot spawned memes about team England’s awkwardly morose poses. Like the games, the most satisfying pay-offs have all been surprises.

The Straits Times rounds up the best looks and trends thus far.

Sharp suits

Team Democratic Republic of Congo rock up to Houston in suits by Alvin Mak. PHOTO: ESSENCE AND ALVIN_JMAK/INSTAGRAM

The lads have been jacketed up off the pitch. World Cup arrival outfits were the first to cause a stir, with the Congolese team’s leopard-forward two-pieces by 30-year-old compatriot designer Alvin Mak.

Landing in Houston 52 years after their last World Cup appearance, the team wore tuxes with spotted sashes that cut across the chest, paired with matching leopard-print bags and leopard brooches.

Mak’s Paris-based brand has fewer than 20,000 followers on Instagram but has since received inquiries from as far as Taiwan, per a New York Times report. He told the paper: “In Congo culture, the spirit of leopard is a spirit of strength. It is the spirit of resilience, so I want to transfer this energy to them.”

His design taps on the Congolese tradition of loud, dapper dressing, also known as La Sape, the report added. Men who dress “La Sape” are called sapeurs.

Other squads also made sure to rep local talent.

Team Cote d’Ivoire, or Ivory Coast, arrived in saffron tie-dye jackets with elephants, the national animal, on the back. The custom look was made by self-taught Ivorian designer Ibrahim Fernandez.

Cote d’Ivoire’s orange blazers. PHOTO: FIFI.CI/INSTAGRAM

Portugal touched down in suits, paired with T-shirts and breezy loafers, by Lisbon-based luxury menswear brand Sacoor Brothers.

For Team Uruguay, there were navy bespoke suits made from locally sourced merino wool, by way of the country’s top fashion designer Gabriela Hearst. The jacquard jacket linings are printed with the state’s coat of arms – a subtle patriotic element by the former creative director of French luxury brand Chloe.

(From left) Fernando Muslera, Gabriela Hearst and Agustin Canobbio in the Uruguay World Cup team's suits. PHOTO: GABRIELA HEARST/INSTAGRAM

While technically not suits, team Spain’s touchdown outfits, tan work jackets and wide-legged cargoes by Spanish luxury house Loewe, were equal parts relaxed and neat. Winger Nico Williams opted for a navy version of the jacket that nicely played off the red of his polo shirt and statement headphones.

Loewe will be dressing the men’s and women’s football sides for the next four years under a partnership with the national teams.

Spanish footballer Nico Williams in a suit by Loewe for the World Cup. A discreet Loewe anagram embroidered inside the sleeve is visible only in movement. PHOTO: LOEWE

But the biggest scene-stealer on the suiting front was Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who has insisted on a crisp three-piece at every game, tie included. His spiffy uniform is a reminder of the suit’s unlikely resilience in Japan.

Though suit-wearing has declined post-pandemic as casual dressing becomes the new norm, zeal for the formal dress is still a kind of subculture in Japan, as Beams creative director Tatsuya Nakamura told The Straits Times earlier in 2026 .

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts to Tunisia v Japan on June 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mad about the bag

The man purse revolution is complete. In the run-up to the World Cup, players were seen toting some serious (and rare) luxury swag from the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton – far from the ubiquitous duffels of tournaments past. Online, chatter has turned to their enviable bag collections.

Top of the leaderboard so far is France, which has generated the most buzz for their loyalty to French brands. Forward Marcus Thuram carried a Chanel x Pharrell Williams Suede Lambskin XXL Flap Bag in statement green.

The bag is a coveted collector’s item, part of a 2019 capsule collection between Williams and the fashion house that was released in only 40 boutiques worldwide.

Forward Ousmane Dembele went for the big Hermes, also known as the Hermes Haut a Courroies, or HAC, in classic black leather – large enough to fit a table lamp. The bag is the blueprint for the Birkin, Hermes’ most famous offering. Dating back to 1892, it was originally meant to hold riding gear.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki trotted out a smaller HAC in beige, while defender Jules Kounde opted for a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffel.

Meanwhile, Norwegian striker and verified Birkin-head Erling Haaland whipped out an uber-rare edition for his World Cup debut.

His HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road” features a leather patchwork mountain landscape in a pop art style seldom produced by Hermes. The limited-edition bag is no longer sold by the brand and can be bought only through auction or resale.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland's limited-edition Birkin features a leather patchwork mountain landscape in a pop art style. PHOTOS: CULTED/INSTAGRAM, SOTHEBY’S

Haaland, a Manchester City player, has been photographed with at least six other Birkins, even once stuffing a small Birkin into a bigger one.

Brazil’s young star Vinicius Jr swung edgy with a custom Chrome Hearts Duffel, plastered with the brand’s trademark cross in green, yellow, teal and leopard.

Injured former captain Neymar Jr, meanwhile, was seen arriving with a canary yellow Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere, a dinoasur keychain dangling from the zipper. A playful take on the old faithful duffel.

Pre-tournament, Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal, showed off his XXL Chanel Urban Essential Shopping Tote on Instagram, while Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk posted his Chanel Large Shopping Bag.

Virgil van Dijk (left) with his large Chanel shopping bag and Lamine Yamal with his Chanel bag. PHOTO: VIRGILVANDIJK/INSTAGRAM, LAMINEYAMAL/INSTAGRAM

Winsome kits

For the first time, there are 48 teams competing in an expanded World Cup – which means more kits than ever before. Each team has two official jerseys, one “home” and one “away”, an unofficial third strip, and a fourth, usually more stylised, warm-up kit.

The bounty yielded some sterling designs.

Japan, away (left), and Curacao, away. PHOTOS: ADIDAS

Newcomer team Curacao’s yellow away jersey is a yummy pale butter shade, accented with pink, teal and orange stripes on the shoulders in a nod to its colourful island architecture in the Dutch Caribbean.

Japan’s away kit also features a thin stripe of yellow that pops against the off-white base. It is one of 12 different coloured sripes on the shirt meant to represent each of the team’s players, with an extra red line for the fans. Designed by Adidas in collaboration with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, it is sold out on the brand’s site.

South Korea, away. PHOTO: NIKE

South Korea’s away shirt by Nike is a gentle lilac with a surprising floral motif, rare in a male-dominated sport. The squad also sported daisies on the backs of their warm-up tees before playing Czech Republic.

Those shirts are part of a World Cup capsule collection by Nike and K-pop idol G-Dragon’s brand PeaceMinusOne, which has the daisy as a signature motif.

The green shirts are a real treat too, with Mexico’s forest-hued home tee featuring an Aztec calendar pattern that harks back to the Aztec motifs of the country’s 1990s kits.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia’s home jersey is a clean tessellation of geometric doorway art found in Saudi homes.

Mexico, home. PHOTO: ADIDAS

On the blue front, Sweden’s vaguely amoeba-like pattern is eye-catching without being distracting, while Uruguay’s home kit wins for its perfect baby blue shade.

With the slim collar and stately Uruguayan Football Association crest on the breast, the La Celeste uniform feels youthful, even princely. Player numbers on the back are printed in an art deco font as the cherry on top.

Uruguay, home. PHOTO: NIKE

The Netherlands’ bright orange home jerseys have caught some flak for being too blinding but the real showstopper is the Dutch pre-match kit, designed by Dutch streetwear brand Patta in collaboration with Nike. Also incontrovertibly orange, it goes camp with Versace-like prints of lions and chains.

Some sports outlets have called it ugly, which is probably how you know it is a goodie.

The Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke in their flashy warm-up kits before their match against Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk during the warm-up before the match with Sweden. PHOTO: REUTERS

Pink is in

It is the colour story of the tournament. At the the close of the first round of matches on June 18, six of the eight top scorers had found the back of the net while clad in pink cleats.

Lionel Messi’s white boots stand out in a herd of pink ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria. PHOTO: AFP

The pink brigade includes some of the event’s brightest stars – France’s Kylian Mbappe, Norway’s Erling Haaland – but also team England, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Mexico and many more big and small names besides. Even match officials have joined in, with referee Maurizio Mariani sporting a flamingo-hued shirt at the Saudi Arabia-Uruguay match in Miami, a city synonymous with pink.

Observers trace the explosion to a rash of pink football boots released by go-to suppliers Adidas, Nike, Puma, New Balance and even Skechers, ahead of the World Cup.

The question has turned to how all the manufacturers converged on the colour.

Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. Spot the pink. PHOTO: REUTERS

Nike Football’s product director Odi Nimako told sports outlet The Athletic that bright colours are in demand for their confidence-boosting effects and pink is one such hue.

He said: “What we always hear from our consumers and athletes is when you wear a colour like pink that is so loud and so bright it is like… you need to be really good to wear these (colours) as well. At the same time, there’s also been a level of acceptance with pink that makes it not too niche for people, it speaks to a broad audience.”

It also “pops” against the green football pitches, ensuring visibility during big finishes, he added.

A CNN report suggested sportswear brands might simply be reading the same market reports, pointing to a 2024 prediction by consumer trend forecaster WGSN that foresaw the 2026 resurgence of bright pink.

France's Ousmane Dembele (second from left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Iraq with team-mate Kylian Mbappe (second from right). Everyone in frame wears pink boots. PHOTO: AFP

In fact, pink is not new to the pitch. The World Cup tipping point has been building for years. As far back as 2020, The Guardian reported that 636 Premier League goals had been scored by players wearing pink boots in the 2019-20 season, compared with 36 in black footwear.

Ironically, the biggest goals of the tournament have not issued from pink feet. Argentine icon Lionel Messi became the highest goal scorer in World Cup history on June 22, after he fired two goals into Austria’s net, adding to his three the week before with his hat-trick against Algeria.

Ever the maverick, he wore white kicks .