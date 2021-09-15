Style stalwarts and Gen Z stars lead Met Gala

NEW YORK • Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Moma) steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of American fashion.

There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armour, and supermodel Iman in a feathered gold and beige head-dress and cage skirt, as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of "American Independence".

Reality television star Kim Kardashian, wearing Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, with even her face covered in thick black fabric.

Her companion, a man in a blackout hoodie, was initially thought to be her estranged husband, rapper Kanye West, but Vogue.com said later it was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

Rihanna, one of the most anticipated Met Gala stars, arrived fashionably late by about 45 minutes. The singer paired an oversized black coat dress with a beanie.

Chaired by four of the biggest Gen Z stars - actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis champion Naomi Osaka - the so-called Oscars of the East Coast was intended to highlight young designers and celebrities.

Dune star Chalamet sported a white silk suit with black lapels, teamed with white high-top sneakers. Eilish, 19, shed her trademark baggy clothes for a plunging Oscar de la Renta peach gown she said was inspired by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fund-raising benefit for the Moma and marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition. This year's is titled In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

Gorman, 23, wore a blue Vera Wang gown and crystal laurel headpiece she said was intended to make her look like a re-imagined Statue of Liberty. Red was also the choice of multiple celebrities, including model Karlie Kloss, singer-actress Jennifer Hudson and Colombian singer Maluma.

Last year's gala was cancelled due to the pandemic. Monday's gathering was about a third smaller than usual with about 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they did not wear masks while posing upon arrival.

