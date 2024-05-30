Style News: Weekend Max Mara launches Japan-inspired bags, Rimowa x Aime Leon Dore suitcase collab

Weekend Max Mara puts Japanese spin on Pasticcino Bag
Weekend Max Mara pays homage to Japanese artistry in the latest collection of its Pasticcino Bag.
The Pasticcino – “small pastry” in Italian – comes in six new patterns and two sizes ($1,019 for small, $1,199 for large) inspired by Japanese iconography.
A pastel pink pattern embellished with dainty flowers symbolises fertility and life, while another showcases a motif from 1904, reminiscent of imperial Japan.
The Italian brand has partnered two Kyoto-based textilemakers, both famed for their intricate craftsmanship, for the collection. Kawashima Selkon Textiles used 1,200m of silk jacquard fabric to create the bags, while artisans from Bottega Nakamori-Kumihimo handcrafted 5,000 yarn spheres for the boucle clasps.
The Pasticcino bag was launched in 2016, with previous collections drawing inspiration from Venice and Paris.
Info: The Pasticcino Bag will be available from early June at Weekend Max Mara, 02-12 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, and str.sg/75bW
Rimowa x Aime Leon Dore suitcase collab
Iconic German suitcase brand Rimowa has teamed up with American fashion and lifestyle brand Aime Leon Dore on two pieces inspired by the golden age of travel.
Pulling from the maison’s archives, the Rimowa Cabin Trunk takes on a new look. It was launched in 1964 and designed for travellers to stack effortlessly on trains.
The Rimowa x Aime Leon Dore Chest ($5,400) reimagines the vintage suitcase as an elegant display piece. For fashionable travellers, the Rimowa x Aime Leon Dore Classic Cabin ($3,710) is perfect for a short getaway.
Both suitcases come in a green hue synonymous with Aime Leon Dore and boast gold-plated hardware and brown leather handles. The interior lining features a pattern of ancient Greek symbols, a signature of the label.
Info: Available at Rimowa, 01-11 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, from May 31
Fred’s French Open-inspired jewellery
Sporty meets Parisian chic with French fine jewellery brand Fred’s latest capsule collection of bracelets inspired by the Roland-Garros tournament, better known as the French Open.
Made for wear on the courts and beyond, the collection features two bracelets based on its timeless Force 10 style. There is a limited-edition design in a vibrant palette of terracotta, white and blue, and another with a terracotta design, inspired by the tournament’s iconic clay courts.
Two new buckles have been introduced, one with 18 Ceylon blue sapphires and the other in yellow gold. Both are engraved with a tennis ball motif in the spirit of the Grand Slam.
Prices start at $5,600 for a Force 10 bracelet in yellow gold and go up to $13,050 for one in full diamond pave.
Info: Available at Boutique Fred, B1-115 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
Puma x Palomo Spain’s genderless apparel collection
German sportswear giant Puma throws it back to the era of disco and roller rinks in a new collection with Palomo Spain celebrating self-expression and nostalgia.
The warm, retro-inspired collection features a variety of sporty apparel and accessories, with prices starting at $89 for a baby tee to $269 for a track jacket. Drawing from the rebellious nature of the Spanish fashion label – worn by the likes of British pop singers Harry Styles and Rita Ora – all the pieces are made to be genderless.
Perfect for lounging or a full day of activities, the Puma x Palomo T7 Shorts ($149) feature Puma’s signature rainCELL technology, which makes apparel water-resistant. The collection also includes handbags, graphic tees and track pants.
Fans of the sportswear brand can snag rejuvenated classics, including the Puma x Palomo Palermo Sneakers ($199), which brings a passion fruit colourway to Puma’s iconic shoe. The Nitefox silhouette, inspired by outdoor running shoes, has been remodelled into the stylish Nitefox Loafers ($649).
Info: Available at the Puma flagship store, 01-10/11 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road