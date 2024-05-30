Style News: Weekend Max Mara launches Japan-inspired bags, Rimowa x Aime Leon Dore suitcase collab

Weekend Max Mara puts Japanese spin on Pasticcino Bag

Weekend Max Mara pays homage to Japanese artistry in the latest collection of its Pasticcino Bag.

The Pasticcino – “small pastry” in Italian – comes in six new patterns and two sizes ($1,019 for small, $1,199 for large) inspired by Japanese iconography.

A pastel pink pattern embellished with dainty flowers symbolises fertility and life, while another showcases a motif from 1904, reminiscent of imperial Japan.

The Italian brand has partnered two Kyoto-based textilemakers, both famed for their intricate craftsmanship, for the collection. Kawashima Selkon Textiles used 1,200m of silk jacquard fabric to create the bags, while artisans from Bottega Nakamori-Kumihimo handcrafted 5,000 yarn spheres for the boucle clasps.

The Pasticcino bag was launched in 2016, with previous collections drawing inspiration from Venice and Paris.

Info: The Pasticcino Bag will be available from early June at Weekend Max Mara, 02-12 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, and str.sg/75bW

