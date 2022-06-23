Style News: Uniqlo x Marni, new fragrances for summer

Uniqlo x Marni collab launches

From Friday, you can get a piece of Marni at an affordable price as the Italian luxury fashion brand's collaboration with Uniqlo drops in stores.

Expect lots of colour. Staples from Uniqlo provide a blank canvas for Marni to bring its distinctive use of colour and visual language. Gingham prints are updated in a yellow palette, while stripes get colourblock treatment.

The silhouettes, too, are fresh, with a play on proportions - seen in balloon tops and skirts, and a cocoon-silhouette Blocktech coat. The relaxed shirt-and-pants co-ords in three vibrant colourways are sure to be a hit.

The collection includes nine items for women and 10 for men. Prices start at $29.90 for T-shirts and $39.90 for dresses, blouses and bottoms, and go up to $199.90 for outerwear.

Info: The full collection is available at Uniqlo stores at Orchard Central, Ion Orchard and VivoCity, and at Uniqlo's online store

Summer fragrances from Chanel and Guerlain