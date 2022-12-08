Style News: Uniqlo’s second Marni collab, Tocco Toscano’s Hello Kitty bag collection

Second collaboration between Uniqlo and Marni

Just in time for the winter holidays, Uniqlo drops its anticipated second collaboration with Italian luxury brand Marni on Friday.

Chock-full of colour to spruce up your usual drab winter wardrobe, the Fall/Winter edit of the collaboration follows a successful debut of summer staples earlier in 2022.

Expect plenty of knits, puffy oversized outerwear, socks and scarves to keep you warm – in exuberant Marni style.

The Italian house’s penchant for bold, clashing prints shines even more when you layer up. Uniqlo’s HeatTech range with Marni ($29.90) also gets a fun upgrade with 1960s psychedelic prints and colour-block designs. Rock it underneath a sweater for a pop of colour or wear it, loud and proud, on its own.