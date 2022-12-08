Style News: Uniqlo’s second Marni collab, Tocco Toscano’s Hello Kitty bag collection

Second collaboration between Uniqlo and Marni
Just in time for the winter holidays, Uniqlo drops its anticipated second collaboration with Italian luxury brand Marni on Friday.
Chock-full of colour to spruce up your usual drab winter wardrobe, the Fall/Winter edit of the collaboration follows a successful debut of summer staples earlier in 2022.
Expect plenty of knits, puffy oversized outerwear, socks and scarves to keep you warm – in exuberant Marni style.
The Italian house’s penchant for bold, clashing prints shines even more when you layer up. Uniqlo’s HeatTech range with Marni ($29.90) also gets a fun upgrade with 1960s psychedelic prints and colour-block designs. Rock it underneath a sweater for a pop of colour or wear it, loud and proud, on its own.
Mix and match the eclectic line-up of vests, sweaters and balaclavas – all in the same chunky popcorn knit – along with mittens, beanies, gloves and socks. Prices range from $49.90 to $79.90 for knitwear, and $149.90 to $249.90 for outerwear.
The collection also includes 100 per cent silk furoshiki scarves ($29.90) with hand-painted patterns – which you can use as a hair accessory, neck scarf or even as a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth to wrap gifts for the festive season.
Info: Available at Uniqlo Orchard Central, Ion Orchard and Raffles City, and uniqlo.com.
Tocco Toscano’s Hello Kitty collection
Hello Kitty fans, take note. Home-grown luxury leather label Tocco Toscano has partnered Sanrio to design a line-up of chic bags and accessories that honours the world’s most famous cat.
The collection includes new designs and current Tocco Toscano bestsellers rendered in a textured monogram print of Hello Kitty’s signature bow.
Bags range from a handy Mobile Phone Bag ($169) that fits all the bare essentials, to an elegant Top Handle ($349); while accessories include a Passport Wallet ($129) and Webbing Bag Straps ($99) you can add to turn your everyday bag into a funky crossbody.
All the products come in five colours – cream, blush, scarlet, forest and black.
Inspired by four common facial expressions of Hello Kitty, the collection is also centred on the concept “ogenki desu ka”, which translates to “how are you?”, to remind users to check in with themselves amid their busy lives. Peek inside some of the bag styles and you will find them lined with a limited-edition print of the four Hello Kitty expressions.
Until Jan 29, 2023, the collection is available at the new Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars Cafe at The Stamford Brasserie, where diners can enjoy themed dishes and receive 10 per cent off the collection for every $80 spent.
This collaboration punctuates Tocco Toscano’s four-year-long rebranding efforts. The brand originated as a small leather workshop in Florence, Tuscany, before Singaporean James Lor took over and brought the craft and label to Asia in 1987.
Since his son, current chief executive Joseph, took over in 2016, Tocco Toscano has become known for its functional, multi-compartment leather goods suitable for work and travel.
Info: Available at toccotoscano.com and The Stamford Brasserie, Level 1, 2 Stamford Road
& Other Stories expands beauty line
After it debuted its store at Ion Orchard earlier in 2022, Swedish fashion brand & Other Stories has added to its beauty line here.
The line showcases a range of body care products – from perfumed body lotion ($17) and body mists (from $13) to scrubs ($22) and shower gels ($17) – perfect for housewarming gifts.
There are also scented goods such as candles ($35), as well as a collection of eight eau de toilette fragrances ($55). With bottles inspired by the ink bottles found in & Other Stories’ ateliers, the eight fragrances are translated across the rest of the categories – for a cohesive scent routine.
A new festive collection sees three new additions that are inspired by books to the EDT range – Moon Fiction, Poem A Day and The Lost Chapter ($69 each).
Customers enjoy complimentary gift-wrapping services with any in-store purchase until the end of the year.
Info: Available at 03-24-26 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn