Style News: Uniqlo debuts Uniqlo: C designer line of elevated staples, Chanel’s most luxurious lipstick yet

Uniqlo introduces new Uniqlo: C line
A new womenswear player has entered the chat. Debuting on Friday is Uniqlo: C, an all-new women’s collection created by acclaimed British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller for the Japanese retailer.
Uniqlo is no stranger to designer collaborations, but this anticipated line is poised to be more than that.
Waight Keller – the former creative director of French luxury fashion houses Chloe and Givenchy – will helm this label of elevated women’s styles, ushering in a new era of design for the brand otherwise synonymous with simple basics. There are unconfirmed plans to extend this beyond a one-time collaboration.
Celebrated for her fluid, feminine designs and delicate use of colour, Waight Keller is also known for having designed British royal Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.
Her debut collection for Uniqlo: C’s Fall/Winter 2023 is all about sophisticated, modern silhouettes with a tailor-made feel. There are cashmere sweaters ($169.90) and corduroy trousers ($59.90), and other more tropics-friendly items like pleated maxi skirts ($59.90 to $79.90).
Or pick up one of the collection’s many statement outerwear ($99.90 to $199.90), in an array of bold, neutral and graphic options, for upcoming travels.
There is a classic trench coat option ($199.90), as well as trendier, lightweight PuffTech blousons ($129.90) and coats ($199.90) that you can layer with.
And do not miss the hotly anticipated accessories. Uniqlo’s iconic round shoulder bag gets a high-fashion update – in an oversized version in faux leather ($49.90).
The collection also includes a sophisticated range of shoes ($59.90 to $99.90), comprising loafers and boots in faux leather.
Info: Available from Friday at Uniqlo’s Orchard Central Global Flagship (01-01 to 04/23-25, 181 Orchard Road), Ion Orchard (B2-01/38 and B3-51/52, 2 Orchard Turn) and uniqlo.com/sg
Chanel unveils its most luxurious lipstick yet
Created for serious collectors, Chanel Beauty’s pricey new lipstick is one weighty purchase. Not only is it heavy in its luxurious glass packaging, but it also carries the weight of the brand’s heritage.
The new 31 Le Rouge ($223) pays homage to the French brand’s flagship store in Paris, 31 Rue Cambon, which was also founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s former apartment.
The 12 shades lean towards the reds and were carefully drawn from the house’s heritage to reference a moment in her life.
A crimson called Rouge Fetiche is the colour of the ribbons that the designer, who was known to be superstitious, used to wear around her ankles as a good luck charm leading up to the release of a new collection.
Rouge 2.55, a deep and sophisticated garnet, was inspired by the lining of the iconic handbag of the same name; while Rouge Roman, an elegant rosewood, is the hue of the binding of Chanel’s personal books which she kept on display in her apartment.
Cut like a jewel, the faceted glass packaging was inspired by the mirror-lined staircase within the flagship store. It is said to have been a four-year undertaking to craft the fragile glass into a case sturdy enough to withstand daily use.
The formula has skincare properties – containing gardenia-infused oil and maracuja oil to smooth and hug lips comfortably – and is said to improve lip condition over time.
Designed as an heirloom that can be passed down generations, the lipstick is refillable ($100 for refills). The Le Coffret ($482) set comes with one lipstick, two refills and a lipstick sleeve in a collectible box.
Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques, Chanel fashion boutiques and chanel.com/sg
Diptyque’s first refillable candle
Sixty years after the founders of luxury fragrance house Diptyque created their first scented candle, the French brand presents its first refillable candle.
Les Mondes de Diptyque (The Worlds of Diptyque in French) is a collection of five candles ($378 each) inspired by “remarkable places” around the world.
The blueish-grey Nymphees Merveille smells of blossoming orange trees in the garden of the Villa Borromeo Visconti near Milan. With its white tea scent, La Vallee du Temps is an ode to Jingdezhen, a province in China known for its porcelain.
The green-hued Temple des Mousses, with its woody accents of green moss and matcha, was inspired by a zen garden in a Kyoto temple. The final two candles were inspired by the jungles of Mexico and the great American West.
Each glass vessel, manufactured using pressed glass technology, is in the shape of an oval to recall the brand’s symbol. The lid doubles as a base.
Once the candles are finished, the containers can be refilled with fresh blocks ($176 for a refill) that fit perfectly.
Info: Available at Diptyque stores and Escentials Paragon, 03-02/05, 290 Orchard Road
Matcha and handbags from Kate Spade New York
Catch the last weekend of the Kate Spade New York roving bus pop-up.
Till Saturday, the mini bus, wrapped in its signature green and black-and-white stripes and polka dots, will be at The Courtyard at Westgate for photo opportunities and freebies.
Step inside to discover the American brand’s newest handbag style from its fall collection, Dakota ($640 to $860), which features a sculptured logo hardware design against clean geometric lines.
It is a tight squeeze on board, but the interior also has an interactive screen on which guests can create their own colourful works of art.
Feeling thirsty? Play Bag It, a digital maze game, and follow the brand’s Singapore Instagram page to redeem one speciality drink crafted by Matchaya Singapore, while supplies last.
The game’s top scorer at the end of the pop-up stands to win a handbag.
Info: Till Saturday, noon to 8pm daily, at The Courtyard, Level 1 Westgate.