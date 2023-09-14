Style News: Uniqlo debuts Uniqlo: C designer line of elevated staples, Chanel’s most luxurious lipstick yet

Uniqlo introduces new Uniqlo: C line

A new womenswear player has entered the chat. Debuting on Friday is Uniqlo: C, an all-new women’s collection created by acclaimed British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller for the Japanese retailer.

Uniqlo is no stranger to designer collaborations, but this anticipated line is poised to be more than that.

Waight Keller – the former creative director of French luxury fashion houses Chloe and Givenchy – will helm this label of elevated women’s styles, ushering in a new era of design for the brand otherwise synonymous with simple basics. There are unconfirmed plans to extend this beyond a one-time collaboration.