Style News: Travel collaboration from Rimowa and Tiffany & Co, Sulwhasoo’s new cream and pop-up

Rimowa and Tiffany & Co unveil collaboration
Your pricey Rimowa suitcase just got a lot more precious. The German luxury travel brand has teamed up with American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co for an opulent capsule collection of travel accessories. Both brands are owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH.
Only one piece in the collection is fully clothed in Tiffany’s iconic robin egg blue. Made of Rimowa’s signature polycarbonate material, the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co Jewellery Personal ($3,020) features six jewellery compartments to store treasured belongings in when you are on the go.
Packing along a larger stash for your travels? The Jewellery Case ($6,550) was made to safeguard all your pieces – with three Tiffany Blue levels of compartments to store rings, necklaces, bracelets and more; and topped with a large mirror with a silver plaque that can be engraved. Everything is safely protected by the exterior, embossed with a Rock Cut artwork that mirrors the facets of a diamond.
And for fans of the classic luggage, the Rock Cut Cabin aluminium suitcase ($4,870) also comes in the Rock Cut artwork, accented by Tiffany Blue interiors, handles, luggage tag and wheels. Remember to label it “Handle with care”.
Info: Available at selected Rimowa stores and rimowa.com
Discover Sulwhasoo’s new luxury line
Sulwhasoo is celebrating the launch of its new ultra-premium skincare range The Ultimate S with a pop-up at Ion Orchard until Saturday.
The new line is powered by proprietary Ginseng Berry SR, harvested from ginseng berry and said to provide a transformative skin-lifting effect.
The star of the show is The Ultimate S Cream ($320 for 30ml), an anti-ageing moisturiser that is said to instantly soothe fatigued skin. An object of beauty, the refillable container pays homage to the traditional Korean moon jar, a white porcelain made during the Joseon Dynasty.
There is also The Ultimate S Eye Cream ($380 for 20ml) that targets the appearance of wrinkles with an enveloping formula.
At the pop-up, you can discover the range along with Sulwhasoo bestsellers – and shop on the spot with 10 per cent off. Purchase both new products and receive a complimentary moon jade guasha tool.
The top spender at the pop-up – with a minimum $2,500 accumulated spend on products only – will stand a chance to win a trip for two to Seoul that includes a Sulwhasoo Spa experience. Only Sulwhasoo members are eligible, and terms and conditions apply.
Or simply stop by for free samples at the vending machine and a selfie photobooth keepsake.
Info: Until Saturday, 10am to 10pm, at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Stay casual-chic in new Lululemon
It is all about versatility with Lululemon’s Fall 2023 Casual collection.
Think pieces made for everyday wear, but with the same proprietary technologies the athleisure giant employs for its performance activewear – four-way stretch, quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabrics, and technical construction.
Women get style-forward pieces designed with smart details, like the A-Line High-Rise Wrap Skirt ($328) in water-resistant twill fabric that stays sharp from day to night, and the Glyde 2-In-1 Adaptable Jacket ($378) with lower panels that snap off to create a cropped jacket.
Or dip into the Men’s section to snag the Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer ($328), a unisex piece in moisture-wicking twill fabric so you can layer comfortably in the muggy weather.
For men, there are also comfy new tops to go with the brand’s crowd-favourite range of sweat-wicking tapered trousers. Choose the Oversized-Fit Long-Sleeve Henley ($198) in Lululemon’s luxuriously soft Softstreme fabric – perfect for lounging, long-haul flights or even casual days in the office.
Info: Available at Lululemon stores and lululemon.com.hk/en-sg/home
Rosy brown hues with Chantecaille
Add gorgeous fall-appropriate hues to your make-up routine with Chantecaille’s new Wild Mustang make-up collection.
Inspired by the hues of America’s wild mustangs and rocky Western landscapes, the new products feature the majestic creatures on the packaging.
Matte Eye Shades in Bay and Palomino ($98) deliver rich colour payoff with a velvety matte finish. For an everyday-appropriate touch of shimmer, Luminescent Eye Shades in Roan and Pinto ($98 each) give a featherweight cream-like finish.
Top the look off with a rosy nude in the brand’s best-selling Lip Veil hydrating lipstick formula in Laurel or Wild Begonia ($91), shades inspired by Western wildflowers.
As with many limited-edition Chantecaille collections, a portion of sales goes towards wildlife conservation for the featured animal. This collection supports the American Wild Horse Campaign, to protect an isolated herd of wild horses in Utah’s Cedar Mountains.
Info: Available at Chantecaille counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store