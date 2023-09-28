Style News: Travel collaboration from Rimowa and Tiffany & Co, Sulwhasoo’s new cream and pop-up

Rimowa and Tiffany & Co unveil collaboration

Your pricey Rimowa suitcase just got a lot more precious. The German luxury travel brand has teamed up with American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co for an opulent capsule collection of travel accessories. Both brands are owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Only one piece in the collection is fully clothed in Tiffany’s iconic robin egg blue. Made of Rimowa’s signature polycarbonate material, the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co Jewellery Personal ($3,020) features six jewellery compartments to store treasured belongings in when you are on the go.

Packing along a larger stash for your travels? The Jewellery Case ($6,550) was made to safeguard all your pieces – with three Tiffany Blue levels of compartments to store rings, necklaces, bracelets and more; and topped with a large mirror with a silver plaque that can be engraved. Everything is safely protected by the exterior, embossed with a Rock Cut artwork that mirrors the facets of a diamond.