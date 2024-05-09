Style News: The Paper Bunny reopens flagship, Mother’s Day pampering at Neau, Tommy Hilfiger pop-up

The Paper Bunny reopens
After a month-long renovation period, home-grown lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny (TPB) has reopened its flagship, The TPB Everyday Store, at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Expect a whole new look, with sculptural elements, natural textures and warm tones creating an inviting space.
TPB worked closely with design studio Parable Studio to create a custom centrepiece island at the entrance. The rest of the store screams industrial-chic, with different textured walls demarcating cosy nooks for various product categories – from stationery to wellness items.
The vast product selection also reflects the brand’s evolution beyond its reputation as simply a puffy bag brand. You can find a wall of sandwich bags and reusable totes, the brand’s Commuter Phone Straps and Puffer Card Pouches, resort wear and a display of caps.
Launched in conjunction with the flagship’s reopening is a new bag style called The Arc ($90).
In a trendy, slouchy hobo style, the bag is designed to carry all your work-life essentials, yet still look sleek. It features compartments for your laptop and water bottle, numerous pockets for easy organisation and a water-resistant exterior.
Info: The TPB Everyday Store is at B2-12 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.
Tommy Hilfiger’s summer pop-up
Summer is in full swing at Ion Orchard, courtesy of a new pop-up from Tommy Hilfiger. Bringing sand and sun into the mall’s atrium, the American fashion brand has set up its Destination Summer Pop-up to celebrate its Summer Colour Rush collection of cheery polo tees.
Until May 12, discover Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic 1985 Polo Shirt ($149), in 13 colours, and shorts ($169) at the pop-up and take home a gift with a minimum spending.
New customers who sign up for the free MyTommy loyalty programme can redeem a scoop of ice cream at the pop-up, while existing members can redeem it with any purchase at the pop-up. With a minimum purchase of any two items, personalise a tote bag with iron-on Tommy Hilfiger patches in the brand’s signature colours of red, white and blue.
Do not forget to snap a souvenir picture at the free augmented-reality photo booth with nautical elements. After debuting in Singapore, the pop-up will tour South-east Asia in the coming months.
Info: The Tommy Hilfiger’s summer pop-up is at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, until May 12.
Pamper mum at wellness spot Neau
For an unhurried Mother’s Day celebration away from the city’s hustle and bustle, take mum to Neau, a wellness salon and oasis in the Joo Chiat neighbourhood.
Opened in January, this home-grown establishment offers facial services, body-contouring treatments and hair removal in a two-storey heritage shophouse, its interiors characterised by soft curves and bone-coloured walls in limewash paint.
Facial treatments are personalised following a skin analysis. This Mother’s Day, customers enjoy a one-for-one offer on all treatments until May 31 – so you can pay for a session and mum gets hers free. The promotion also includes 15 per cent off treatment packages.
Try the Revival MIT (Microcurrent Infusion Therapy) Facial ($338), a treatment utilising WishPro+ serum-infused capsules. These individual capsules are combined with the WishPro+ machine, where different applicator heads are used to convert magnetic pulses into microcurrent or LED technologies to help the serums better penetrate into skin.
This customisable facial includes a cocktail of capsule serums to tackle your skin concerns, and ends with a hydrating mask.
After the facial, make your way to the Tea Bar on the upper floor to further unwind with Neau’s range of organic wellness teas, custom-blended by a family of master tea blenders from Germany.
Info: Neau is located at 313 Joo Chiat Road. Make an appointment at neau.co or WhatsApp 8070-7770.
New Balance celebrates Grey Days
The month of May means one thing for New Balance: Grey Days.
The American sportswear brand celebrates the occasion each May, after it introduced the colour grey as a signature shade back in the 1980s. Since then, grey has become an iconic hue associated with New Balance running shoes and lifestyle sneakers.
Kicking off the celebrations is a Grey Days pop-up happening from May 14 to 17 at Ion Orchard. Designed as a multi-court set-up, the pop-up will have sporty photo ops aplenty and even a racetrack for anyone itching to try out his or her new kicks.
Shop the Grey Days collection, featuring grey apparel, as well as new and existing Grey styles from New Balance’s lifestyle and kids ranges – which include popular models such as the 327, 574 and 550.
Dropping on May 17 are special editions of the WRPD Runner and the vintage-inspired 1906R, featuring mixed materials and distressed details. Available in stores and on newbalance.com.sg from May 10, the Grey Days collection ranges from $55 for the Athletics Cotton T-shirt to $259 for the M1080LAF shoes.
With every $300 spent in a single receipt at participating stores from May 13 to 17, customers can receive exclusive Grey Days charms and chains designed by local artist Aida Sa’ad (who goes by Yellow Mushmellow), while stocks last.
Info: The pop-up is located at B4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, from May 14 to 17.