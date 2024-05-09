Style News: The Paper Bunny reopens flagship, Mother’s Day pampering at Neau, Tommy Hilfiger pop-up

The Paper Bunny reopens

After a month-long renovation period, home-grown lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny (TPB) has reopened its flagship, The TPB Everyday Store, at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Expect a whole new look, with sculptural elements, natural textures and warm tones creating an inviting space.

TPB worked closely with design studio Parable Studio to create a custom centrepiece island at the entrance. The rest of the store screams industrial-chic, with different textured walls demarcating cosy nooks for various product categories – from stationery to wellness items.

The vast product selection also reflects the brand’s evolution beyond its reputation as simply a puffy bag brand. You can find a wall of sandwich bags and reusable totes, the brand’s Commuter Phone Straps and Puffer Card Pouches, resort wear and a display of caps.