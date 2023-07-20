Style News: Steve Madden opens at VivoCity, Sol de Janeiro in S’pore

Steve Madden opens at VivoCity

For mid-range, trendy shoes that will not break the bank, trot on down to Steve Madden’s newest store. The American brand’s third store in Singapore boasts a bold interior of rose-gold, brass and white elements that make a perfect backdrop for its equally statement-making shoes.

Think spikes and studded sandals, crystal-encrusted heels and other such party-appropriate footwear. Prices range from $99 to $199.

Fuchsia cushioned seats complement the pink displays, while neon signs all around reflect the vibrant spirit of the brand. A feature wall at the back showcases the season’s must-have items and bestsellers, which at the moment include uber-chunky sneakers and platform sandals.