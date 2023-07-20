Style News: Steve Madden opens at VivoCity, Sol de Janeiro in S’pore

Steve Madden opens at VivoCity
For mid-range, trendy shoes that will not break the bank, trot on down to Steve Madden’s newest store. The American brand’s third store in Singapore boasts a bold interior of rose-gold, brass and white elements that make a perfect backdrop for its equally statement-making shoes.
Think spikes and studded sandals, crystal-encrusted heels and other such party-appropriate footwear. Prices range from $99 to $199.
Fuchsia cushioned seats complement the pink displays, while neon signs all around reflect the vibrant spirit of the brand. A feature wall at the back showcases the season’s must-have items and bestsellers, which at the moment include uber-chunky sneakers and platform sandals.
For something a little more suited to everyday wear, there are the new Knox slide sandals ($99), woven with the names of dream holiday destinations – a cheeky, wallet-friendly take on the offerings of a certain luxury brand.
Info: Steve Madden’s new store is at 01-192 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk.
Sol de Janeiro now in Singapore
The cult favourite brand from the United States has reached Singapore’s shores, bringing its feel-good Brazilian beauty philosophy to Sephora stores.
It was founded by South Korean entrepreneur Heela Yang, who was inspired by Brazil’s culture of body positivity and acceptance that she witnessed when she moved to the country a decade ago.
The Harvard Business School graduate launched Sol de Janeiro in 2015 with just three products. Meaning “Sun of January” in Portuguese, the brand went on to become one of the top-performing body-care brands in Sephora.
It is best known for its Brazilian Bum Bum (pronounced boom boom) Cream ($77), which contains a powerful caffeine-rich berry said to stimulate microcirculation for tighter-looking skin.
Also loved for its infectious, summery scent of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla called Cheirosa 62, the body moisturiser has been expanded to a full collection of haircare ($19 to $42), body oil ($82) and fragrance mists ($60).
Other ranges and scents in the line-up include the Bom Dia Bright collection for targeting breakout- and keratosis pilaris-prone skin; and the elasticity-boosting Beija Flor collection, infused with a fruity-floral scent.
Info: Available in Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Treats from Love, Bonito and Fresh collab
The fashion retailer’s newest campaign is all about freedom – down to your bras.
In collaboration with skincare brand Fresh, the campaign Freedom, Reimagined – featuring entrepreneur Charmaine Seah-Ong; fitness coach and burns survivor Charlene Chew; and national sprinter Shanti Pereira – encourages women to feel comfortable in their own skin.
It highlights Love, Bonito’s popular bra-free collection of padded dresses, tops and jumpsuits, in colourways inspired by three top products from Fresh: the newest Rose Deep Hydration Balancing Emulsion, Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence and Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Serum.
Until July 31, shoppers can enjoy complimentary treats as part of the collaboration.
With a minimum spend of $120 at Love, Bonito or Fresh (both online and in-store), customers will receive a co-branded, rose-scented closet freshener and a vial of Fresh Rose Morning Eau de Parfum; a five-piece skincare kit of Fresh samples; $5 shopping voucher (to use at the other brand); and a 10-minute hand massage session.
The sessions, using Fresh skincare, will be hosted at Love, Bonito stores at Ion Orchard, 313@Somerset and Funan until July 30, between 5 and 9pm on Fridays, and from noon to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
New look for New Balance Paragon
Ditching its previous rough-and-tough industrial look, New Balance has unveiled a fresh retail concept for its store in Paragon Shopping Centre.
You will find fewer products and more seating here, in line with the brand’s refocused intention to put people at the centre of the consumer experience.
The 1,679 sq ft store is designed around a central seating area that serves as a communal space for customers. There is a greater emphasis on visual merchandising to highlight the makers and origins behind products.
The edited assortment of footwear and apparel includes a good mix from the brand’s lifestyle and training collections, curated with both an elite athlete and a fashion influencer in mind.
These include yoga apparel, classic shoe silhouettes such as the unisex 574, cushioned running shoes from the brand’s FuelCell range, and its premium Made In USA Collection.
The brand’s Paragon branch marks the third New Balance store in the world to adopt this new concept, following stores in Guangzhou, China, in December 2022; and Boston, US, in February 2023. Expect to see four more stores in Singapore refitted with the new look by the end of the year.
Info: New Balance Paragon is at 04-13/14 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road.