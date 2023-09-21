Style News: SocietyA launches custom clothing range, more Fenty x Puma shoes

Singapore-based multi-label retailer SocietyA has launched its inaugural made-to-order line, SocietyAtelier, which features detailed craftsmanship and is fully customisable.

Guided by the creative vision of SocietyA’s creative director Jonathan Liang and SocietyAtelier’s head designer Daniel Lau, the debut collection for women is based on the concept of elevated daywear and workwear which transition effortlessly between casual and formal settings.

The collection showcases eight versatile ensembles, designed to transcend seasons and seamlessly integrate into one’s everyday wardrobe. The pieces, which include pants, dresses and blouses, boast precision tailoring and impeccable finishing.

Clients can draw inspiration from the collection to customise each piece or design their items from scratch by making an appointment with Liang or Lau. Every aspect of an ensemble can be tailored to individual preferences, from measurements to details such as buttons, feathers and drawstring cords.

The SocietyAtelier line is available for purchase through custom order or by appointment via SocietyA’s Concierge on 9655-5161. Prices start at $1,200 for a two-piece sheer collar shirt and flared pants made from glass thread taffeta.

