Style News: Sleepwear label Selenightco’s anniversary drops, Fenty Beauty’s pop-up

Selenightco celebrates three years with new drops
The home-grown luxury sleepwear label marks its third anniversary with new iterations of old favourites.
Made for balmy evenings, the Signature Cropped Pyjamas Set ($128) with cropped pants and shorter sleeves is made from the same buttery soft, breathable bamboo fabric beloved by fans.
For those who live a life on the go, the AirMode Summer Set ($148) is making a comeback after selling out at shopping event Boutique Fairs Singapore in November 2023.
Selenightco’s latest iteration – a jogger-style silhouette – is perfect for everything from plane rides to casual dinners.
June will see the launch of the Barre To Bed Collection, inspired by the poise and grace of ballerinas. Priced from $45 to $89, it promises flowy, chic ensembles in soft pastels and neutrals.
Selenightco has also unveiled a range of eye masks made from 100 per cent mulberry silk. Featuring fun slogans such as “Ask Dad” and “Offline”, these masks can be bought individually ($38) or as part of a gift set ($140).
Available online at selenightco.com and in-store at Level 3 Takashimaya Department Store, Design Orchard and Silk Walk at Tanglin Mall.
Try new foundation at Fenty Beauty pop-up
If you have always wanted to try the Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation that the internet is buzzing about, now is your chance.
From now till May 19, 11am to 9pm daily, the Fenty Beauty Golden Hour Glow, Bottled Pop-Up at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza allows visitors to explore products by US cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and capture their golden hour moment at the photo booth.
They will be treated to a Fenty Beauty lanyard and Mini Hydra Vizor Mineral SPF 30 Refillable Moisturizer (worth $38), with every purchase of the new Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation ($63 for 32ml).
Fenty Beauty is also having a promotion where those who spend $80 and above at Sephora stores islandwide will receive deluxe samples of the brand’s bestsellers and a mesh tote bag.
Available in 50 shades, the Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation delivers medium-high-performance coverage with a natural radiance and all-day hydration. Its lightweight formula, enriched with Cyperus Papyrus Leaf Cell Extract and Kakadu Plum Extract, claims to control oil, brighten skin and improve skin tone over time.
Augustinus Bader finds a new home
The German-based skincare brand has moved its counter from Tangs at Tang Plaza to Level 1 Takashimaya Department Store, where shoppers can find new arrivals and limited-edition gift sets not available at Sephora.
To celebrate its opening, Augustinus Bader is offering launch exclusives from now till June 30, featuring your choice of its beloved The Cream or The Rich Cream. Each set, which includes a cleanser, an essence and a serum, is priced at $429 instead of $600.
The brand has also unveiled its Geranium Rose Body Oil ($167 for 100ml). Formulated with antioxidants to provide instant hydration and nourishment, this lightweight oil absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue, and is suitable for all skin types.
Like all other Augustinus Bader products, it is powered by TFC8, the brand’s proprietary technology that has been developed from over 30 years of research and innovation. It will be available at Sephora from end-May.
Sabon unveils limited-edition collection
French bath brand Sabon has launched a limited-edition two-scent collection called Secret of the Sensory Gardens, inspired by a garden in springtime.
Perfect for winding down, Green Breeze smells of crisp grass and rosebush leaves, complemented by the fresh aquatic notes of dewy ivy and white wood. If you are seeking stimulation, there is Sunny Lush, which features a vibrant blend of bergamot, lavender and neroli.
Each line comes with its own shower oil ($46), body milk ($63), hand cream ($21), 30ml fragrance Eau De Sabon ($65) and signature body scrub ($63).
At the heart of all Sabon body scrubs is Dead Sea salt, renowned for its rich mineral content and therapeutic properties. The brand has paired it with three organic botanical oils to create a formula that exfoliates and moisturises skin.
You can purchase these items separately or as part of a travel-friendly gift set ($59).
Available at Sabon stores in Raffles City, Takashimaya Department Store and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, as well as online at sabon.com.sg