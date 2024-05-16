Style News: Sleepwear label Selenightco’s anniversary drops, Fenty Beauty’s pop-up

Selenightco celebrates three years with new drops



The home-grown luxury sleepwear label marks its third anniversary with new iterations of old favourites.

Made for balmy evenings, the Signature Cropped Pyjamas Set ($128) with cropped pants and shorter sleeves is made from the same buttery soft, breathable bamboo fabric beloved by fans.

For those who live a life on the go, the AirMode Summer Set ($148) is making a comeback after selling out at shopping event Boutique Fairs Singapore in November 2023.

Selenightco’s latest iteration – a jogger-style silhouette – is perfect for everything from plane rides to casual dinners.