Style News: Samsonite’s luggage trade-in campaign returns, Pantone creates new colour

Excess baggage
If you have pre-loved luggage idling in the storeroom, it might be time to break them out.
As part of its push for sustainability, luggage specialist Samsonite will be bringing back its Luggage Trade-In campaign.
Until March 19, you can trade in any brand or size of pre-loved luggage at any Samsonite retail outlets or department stores. In return, you will get up to 30 per cent off the Enow and OC2Lite models (usual prices range from $400 to $640, depending on sizes), while stocks last.
With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will also donate $10 to WWF-Singapore’s Earth Hour 2023 campaign, which will run for six months and galvanise collective climate action by organisations and individuals.
Info: Go to samsonite.com.sg for store locations
Going green
Say hello to the newest colour in town: Kate Spade green. This newly minted hue is the result of a collaboration between the American fashion house and colour specialist Pantone.
To celebrate Kate Spade New York’s 30th anniversary, Kate Spade green will be replacing the iconic pink clover branding from spring 2023 – from the packaging to flagship stores globally, including the Singapore outpost at Marina Bay Sands.
There will also be an exclusive Kate Spade green capsule collection, comprising ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. Synonymous with the brand since its launch in 1993, the Sam Icon bag will also be reinterpreted in the new shade.
The brand’s chief executive and brand president Liz Fraser says: “Green has such significance for our brand and heritage. It has become a true signature of the Kate Spade New York personality, capturing a sense of freshness and ease, principles that define our unique style. The colour green speaks to our desire to express, explore and experiment.”
Bling it on
Whimsical is the word to describe home-grown jewellery brand Vihari Fine Jewels’ new zodiac-inspired collection.
Limited to one piece each, this one-of-a-kind, gem-encrusted collection encompasses four designs of rabbits at rest and play.
Whether it is a pair of bunny earrings; a pair of matching black brooch and pendant; or a three-dimensional ring of a rabbit nibbling on a carrot, the pieces are equal parts playful and polished.
Founder Vihari Sheth Poddar is a fan of coloured gemstones, so it is no surprise then that this particular collection features orange sapphires and green tsavorites, which are supposedly more vibrant than emeralds, in addition to Australian opal, onyx, white diamonds and 18-karat white gold.
Prices range from $8,000 to $11,000.
Info: VIhari Jewels is at 01-21 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road
Lip service
To get in on the spirit of Valentine’s Day, French cosmetics brand YSL Beauty has launched four intensely pigmented lipsticks ($59 each) for a smoochable pout.
Coming in a slick black-and-gold case, the lipsticks include the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim in two shades of red and the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in nude colours for a more low-key-option.
Until Feb 14, you can personalise your gift with YSL Beauty’s exclusive Valentine’s Day gift card. Engraving is available at YSL Beauty stores throughout the year.
Info: The lipsticks are available at YSL Beauty stores and counters.
Sole smooth
Take the comfortable orthopaedic footbed from German footwear brand Birkenstock and add a dash of Los Angeles cool from cult luxury fashion label Fear of God, and you get the Los Feliz sandal.
Named after Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo’s neighbourhood in LA, the ultra-minimalist, single-strap shoe comes in a muted earthy palette. It retains Birkenstock’s signature cork-leather footbed, which is enveloped in suede, but the upper is reimagined in calf suede or wool felt.
The collection is available in both adult and kid sizes, so you can twin with your tots. It is priced at $445 for kids and $670 for adults, and available at str.sg/wtyW