Style News: Samsonite’s luggage trade-in campaign returns, Pantone creates new colour

If you have pre-loved luggage idling in the storeroom, it might be time to break them out.

As part of its push for sustainability, luggage specialist Samsonite will be bringing back its Luggage Trade-In campaign.

Until March 19, you can trade in any brand or size of pre-loved luggage at any Samsonite retail outlets or department stores. In return, you will get up to 30 per cent off the Enow and OC2Lite models (usual prices range from $400 to $640, depending on sizes), while stocks last.

With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will also donate $10 to WWF-Singapore’s Earth Hour 2023 campaign, which will run for six months and galvanise collective climate action by organisations and individuals.

Info: Go to samsonite.com.sg for store locations

Going green

