Style News: Rimowa x Adidas collab, Fashion Connects pays tribute to Singapore design

Scruffy chic

Two German brands – luggage manufacturer Rimowa and sportswear giant Adidas – have come together for a capsule collection. It features two contemporary designs – Rimowa’s first aluminium backpack and the Adidas NMD_S1 sneaker, both finished in a palette of titanium and orange accents.

Marrying Rimowa’s utilitarian spirit with Adidas’ sporty design ethos, the outdoorsy pieces are meant “to celebrate the spirit of mobility”, according to the media release.

The backpack features a number of thoughtful functionalities, from padded utility shoulder straps to two deep zipped pockets that allow for flat packing, as well as a 16-inch laptop pocket inscribed with both brands’ logos.

Info: The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 ($380) and Rimowa x Adidas backpack ($2,670) are available in limited quantities from Rimowa stores in Singapore, and online at rimowa.com and adidas.com

