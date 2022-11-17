Style News: Rimowa x Adidas collab, Fashion Connects pays tribute to Singapore design

Scruffy chic
Two German brands – luggage manufacturer Rimowa and sportswear giant Adidas – have come together for a capsule collection. It features two contemporary designs – Rimowa’s first aluminium backpack and the Adidas NMD_S1 sneaker, both finished in a palette of titanium and orange accents.
Marrying Rimowa’s utilitarian spirit with Adidas’ sporty design ethos, the outdoorsy pieces are meant “to celebrate the spirit of mobility”, according to the media release.
The backpack features a number of thoughtful functionalities, from padded utility shoulder straps to two deep zipped pockets that allow for flat packing, as well as a 16-inch laptop pocket inscribed with both brands’ logos.
Info: The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 ($380) and Rimowa x Adidas backpack ($2,670) are available in limited quantities from Rimowa stores in Singapore, and online at rimowa.com and adidas.com
Saving face
Clinical studies have shown that vitamin C works wonders on the skin – by firming, brightening and counteracting free-radical damage. It is no surprise then that Paula’s Choice has made it the brand’s hero ingredient.
The science-backed beauty label has launched its C5 Super Boost Moisturizer and C5 Super Boost Eye Cream with a gentle yet effective 5 per cent vitamin C concentration.
The C5 Super Boost Moisturizer – a lightweight gel-cream moisturiser – combines the powerful antioxidant with barrier-repairing ingredients like peptides and lipids to bind moisture for a supple, youthful complexion. The C5 Super Boost Eye Cream also contains zerumbone, a concentrated form of ginger extract, peptides and hyaluronic acid, to target under-eye concerns.
Traditionally, topical vitamin C products contain L-ascorbic acid, which loses its efficacy when exposed to light and air. Paula’s Choice uses a more stable form of vitamin C and an opaque, airless packaging to minimise oxidation.
Info: Paula’s Choice’s C5 Super Boost Moisturizer ($69) and C5 Super Boost Eye Cream ($59) are available at paulaschoice.sg and selected Unity Outlets
Join the club
Men, if you prefer your fragrance to reek of testosterone, look no further than Ralph’s Club.
The new, highly concentrated Ralph’s Club Parfum commands more attention than its 2021 counterpart, with rich, woody notes and bold, spicy facets. The fragrance is crafted from natural-origin ingredients and packs enough punch to last you through the night.
The gunmetal flask is masculine, featuring sharp angles and a black, matte translucent glass. It is topped with a hinge cap detailed with the iconic Ralph’s Club monogram.
Info: Ralph’s Club Parfum is priced at $135 (50ml), $180 (100ml) and $215 (150ml). It is available from www.RalphLauren.asia and select e-retailers including Lazada, Zalora and KrisShop
Fash bash
Daniel Boey sure knows how to make fashion fun. The founder and creative director of home-grown fashion festival The Front Row has launched Fashion Connects, a two-week festival that pays homage to Singapore’s fashion scene.
Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the event brings together Singaporean and Asian creatives in a series of public programmes, with a focus on sustainability, eco-consciousness and inclusivity.
From a showcase of young fashion designers at the National Museum of Singapore to a Silver Generation Runway Show featuring mature fashionistas and a runway show starring rescue dogs at Design Orchard on Saturday, Fashion Connects aims to make fashion more accessible to all.
Info: The event runs till Nov 27 at various locations. Those who are interested in attending the Catwalk With A Conscience event at the National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday have to register in advance at shorturl.at/DHPQV