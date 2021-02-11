Style News: Porcelain Skincare revamps, new menswear options from CYC and Duxton

Porcelain revamps skincare line

Local beauty brand Porcelain has revamped and relaunched its skincare line with a meaningful message.

The new line is inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi, or golden joinery, which repairs broken ceramics with gold adhesive.

Just like how kintsugi masters embrace each pot's unique cracks through artful restoration, Porcelain's offerings hope to correct and not conceal skin imperfections.

The range of 21 products has been streamlined to 14 across four ranges: Control (for problem skin); Soothe (for sensitive skin); Plus+ (for anti-ageing); and Essentials, a daily range for all skin types. Certain products were also reformulated to be more soothing to the skin.

Prices range from $70 for the Porcelain Essentials Hydro Cleanser to $198 for its best-selling Porcelain Essentials HA+ Hydrating Serum.

Better known for its facial spa brand set up in 2009 by entrepreneur Pauline Ng and her mother, Porcelain debuted its skincare line in 2010.

There are three Porcelain Spa outlets here.

INFO: Porcelain Skincare is available at Porcelain Spas and online at porcelainskin.com, KrisShop, iShopChangi and tangs.com

New ready-to-wear menswear from CYC

Guys who find themselves strapped for good clothing options now have another place to get their threads from.

For the first time, heritage tailor CYC has launched ready-to-wear apparel. The collection's name, 1935 by CYC, is a tribute to its founding year.

It was conceptualised as wardrobe essentials "made for the WFH man", designed to bridge casual and formal and "combining tailor-made quality with millennial sensibilities".

The range takes its cue from the new normal of working from home, with laidback fits replacing stuffy suits and work shirts.

Tops include the Loft Crew Knit T-shirt ($39) in five colours; boxy Astro Overshirt ($189) cut from Irish linen; and an exclusive Tencel Shirt collection ($99) featuring prints of sea creatures travelling through time and space.



The selection 1935 by CYC is a tribute to its founding year. PHOTO: CYC



For bottoms, there are the Quest Drawstring Berms ($129), a smart-casual linen option in four colours; and the Journee Trousers ($149), an on-trend silhouette with an adjustable belt inspired by traditional Gurkha trousers.

INFO: Available for preorder at cyctailor.com and CYC at 01-12/13/14 Capitol Piazza

Lifestyle brand Duxton launches made-to-measure

Going the opposite route of CYC Tailor, casual menswear and lifestyle brand Duxton has launched a Made To Measure (M2M) programme - a tailor service for its classic Duxton fit shirts.

It caters to men and women of all sizes. Made of Japanese cotton, each shirt is customised to an individual's measurements while retaining the silhouette of the brand's shirts.

There are four M2M exclusive prints and new signature prints will be introduced each month.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF DUXTON





PHOTO: COURTESY OF DUXTON



To snag one, customers can buy an M2M Pass ($165) for an appointment and a finished shirt. The pass doubles as a Nets FlashPay and EZ-Link card, making it a handy gifting option as well.

All appointments take place at Duxton's new flagship store in Tiong Bahru and include a complimentary drink. The shirts are made in Singapore and will be ready in a week.

INFO: Available at duxton.com and Duxton's flagship store at 21 Yong Siak Street