Style News: Pop-ups by Zalora x Adidas, Chanel Beauty

E-commerce platform Zalora and global sports and lifestyle brand Adidas have teamed up to present a supermarket pop-up concept.

Running until Aug 12 at Bugis Junction, the pop-up highlights exclusive Adidas merchandise available on Zalora. Find more than 90 Adidas Sportswear and Originals items, ranging from footwear to apparel to accessories for both men and women.

For a seamless shopping experience, customers can scan the QR codes tagged on each item, cart out on the Zalora app and have orders shipped to their doorstep.

The pop-up also puts a spotlight on three local artists who created limited-edition gifts with purchase in themed packaging that shoppers can take home.

With a minimum spending of $90, receive an Adicolor Festival Bag designed by Hoon Jialing (@jaeyyelle). Spend $150 and get an Essentials Logo Tee with an iron-on patch and packaging designed by Eman Raharno Jeman (@clogtwo). And a minimum spending of $200 entitles you to a Trefoil Bucket Hat designed by Tiffany Lovage (@lovage).

Info: The pop-up is on until Aug 12, 11am to 9pm, at 02-10B Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street

