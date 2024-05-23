Style News: Pan Pacific Orchard’s scented high tea, Scented Journals opens in Novela

Pan Pacific Orchard launches perfume-pairing high tea

Experience high tea with a twist at Florette, the bar at Pan Pacific Orchard.

Hosted in collaboration with home-grown niche perfume house Maison de L’Asie, Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie ($58++ a person) transcends traditional tea time with its fusion of flavour and fragrance.

The experience unfolds across three chapters, each a tier on the afternoon tea stand, representing the cultures of Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. It combines the scent of Maison de L’Asie’s perfumes with the flavours of executive pastry chef Eunice Low’s creations. Perfume strips will be incorporated into the menu, guiding guests to experience the corresponding pastries.

Guests who book the Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie enjoy 10 per cent off any purchase at Escentials boutiques at Paragon, Ion Orchard and Tangs Plaza, or Maison de L’Asie online (maisondelasie.sg). Additionally, those who purchase any Maison de L’Asie perfume will enjoy a complimentary tea pairing with each order of the Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie (up to two).

Info: Available daily from 3 to 5pm until July 31 at Florette, Level 11 Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road. Reservations can be made online at tablecheck.com/en/pan-pacific-orchard-florette

Novela opens Scented Journals

