Style News: Pan Pacific Orchard’s scented high tea, Scented Journals opens in Novela

Pan Pacific Orchard launches perfume-pairing high tea
Experience high tea with a twist at Florette, the bar at Pan Pacific Orchard.
Hosted in collaboration with home-grown niche perfume house Maison de L’Asie, Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie ($58++ a person) transcends traditional tea time with its fusion of flavour and fragrance.
The experience unfolds across three chapters, each a tier on the afternoon tea stand, representing the cultures of Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. It combines the scent of Maison de L’Asie’s perfumes with the flavours of executive pastry chef Eunice Low’s creations. Perfume strips will be incorporated into the menu, guiding guests to experience the corresponding pastries.
Guests who book the Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie enjoy 10 per cent off any purchase at Escentials boutiques at Paragon, Ion Orchard and Tangs Plaza, or Maison de L’Asie online (maisondelasie.sg). Additionally, those who purchase any Maison de L’Asie perfume will enjoy a complimentary tea pairing with each order of the Scented Afternoon Tea Reverie (up to two).
Info: Available daily from 3 to 5pm until July 31 at Florette, Level 11 Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road. Reservations can be made online at tablecheck.com/en/pan-pacific-orchard-florette
Novela opens Scented Journals
The home-grown multi-brand beauty retailer has unveiled its sixth and seventh stores at Tampines 1 and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) respectively. And for the first time, the stores will feature Scented Journals, a dedicated section for fragrance lovers.
Shoppers can explore niche European perfumes, such as from Rance 1795, a French perfume house that was once exclusive to French royalty, and Paris-based The Different Company. There is also Nicolai Parfumeur-Createur, a haute perfumery brand founded by Ms Patricia de Nicolai. She is the first woman to win the prestigious International Perfumer-Creator Award created by the French Society of Perfumers to honour the most talented perfumers in the industry.
Beyond scents, Novela continues to offer skincare and body-care products, as well as make-up on a budget without compromising on luxury. The retailer is known for its substantial discounts on popular brands such as La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty and Kose.
The new stores stock difficult-to-find brands like Selahatin, a unique oral-care brand from Stockholm, Sweden, that specialises in creating fragrances for the mouth (from $10.80 for its 25ml whitening toothpaste), and French pharmaceutical skincare brand Embryolisse (from $18.81 for its 30ml Lait-Creme Concentre).
Info: Novela is at 02-15/16 PLQ, 10 Paya Lebar Road, and 01-33/34/35 Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1.
Aigner’s new takes on old favourites
The Munich-based fashion brand is embracing the spirit of craftsmanship and attention to detail with its Spring/Summer 2024 collection aptly named Arts And Crafts.
It is inspired by the mid-19th-century art movement of the same name originating from Britain and features hand-stitched bags and accessories.
Among the highlights are the iconic Cybill bags, first introduced in 2012 and now reimagined in a new stretch shape. Available in a vibrant palette including luxe blue and tanned yellow, as well as a playful honeysuckle floral print influenced by English textile designer-artist William Morris, these bags epitomise Aigner’s commitment to timeless elegance with a modern twist.
Info: Prices start at $1,370 for a Cybill Stretch Mini Bag and $1,700 for a Cybill Honeysuckle S. Available at 02-11 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, or online at aigner.sg
Get pampered with TrichoLuxe Heavenly Head Spa
Treat your tresses like royalty with local hair and scalp specialist TrichoLab’s latest innovation – the TrichoLuxe Heavenly Head Spa.
Inspired by the elements of nature – earth, water, air and fire – this $298, 90-minute treatment is tailored to address myriad scalp and hair concerns.
Settle into one of TrichoLab’s plush Takara Belmont chairs and relax as the therapists provide targeted solutions for your mane, whether you are facing hair thinning, dry scalp, pesky dandruff or excess oil. The treatments also come with a pre- and post-scalp analysis, providing customers with insights into their hair and scalp health before and after their pampering session.
There are also hijab-friendly rooms for Muslim customers, ensuring privacy and comfort during their visit. For those seeking an intimate experience, there is a cosy couple’s room where pairs can relax and unwind together.
Info: Available exclusively at TrichoLab’s flagship store at 04-07A Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road. Book at tricholab.com.sg