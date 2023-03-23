Style News: & Other Stories opens second boutique, new e-commerce platform for all things Sri Lankan

& Other Stories opens new boutique

Swedish fashion label & Other Stories has opened a second South-east Asia boutique at Raffles City mall.

Like its flagship boutique in Ion Orchard, the new store showcases collections designed by the brand’s ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

Do not miss the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection in store. Expect classic trench coats, trouser suits, feminine blouses and dresses – and, of course, an explosion of florals.

“When it comes to the time between winter and spring, chic outerwear is still an important part of the look. But we also start to see glimpses of what’s underneath and this season, we’ve focused on effortless elegance,” says the brand’s head of design, Ms Malin Sone.

As part of the opening promotion, customers who spend $380 and above at the Raffles City boutique will receive a limited-edition scented candle hand-painted by local artists Ripple Root, while stocks last.

Info: The new store is located at 01-02 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road.

