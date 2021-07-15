Style News: New Superga store for collabs, Rare Beauty's debut, Nike launches app

Superga opens new store for collaborations

It has been such a good year of collaborations for Italian sneaker brand Superga that the Singapore outpost has opened a store dedicated to joint efforts.

Opened on July 10, its fifth and newest store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre will carry only styles from the brand's local and international collaborations. Intended as a concept store for immersive shopping experiences, the space will be refreshed with a new look and decor monthly for every new launch.

In between launches or if a collection sells out before the next launch, the store will carry an edit of styles worn by its new global ambassador, model Hailey Bieber.

The store opening kicked off with Superga's third collaboration with New York City-based lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy, featuring a collection of pastel floral shoes for women and children ($89.90 to $189.90).

In the past year, Superga Singapore has worked with the likes of local lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny and fashion influencer Andrea Chong. Customers can look forward to a collaboration with an undisclosed food and beverage brand later in the year.

Info: B1-30A, Takashimaya Shopping Centre

Rare Beauty now in Singapore

The wait for superstar Selena Gomez's beauty line is over. Rare Beauty launches here exclusively at sephora.sg and Sephora in-app on July 15, with 133 products from 14 categories.



Rare Beauty Lip Souffle. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RARE BEAUTY



Bestsellers from the global beauty brand include the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($48) and matching Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($32) in 32 shades each, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($33) in matt and dewy finishes, and Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream ($32) in 12 pigmented shades.

Info: Available at sephora.sg and on the Sephora app

Chanel unveils Chanel Factory 5 lifestyle objects

The Chanel No. 5 centenary celebrations just keep on coming. To celebrate the 100th-year anniversary of its iconic No. 5 fragrance, Chanel has developed Factory 5 - a line-up of 17 limited-edition products inspired by everyday objects.



Chanel Factory 5 Collection 2021. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHANEL BEAUTY



Emulating the production line in an ultra-modern factory, the collection was conceptualised to transform common, functional objects into luxurious collectors' items.

Find the classic fragrance imbued into homely products such as body oil, shower gel and bath tablets - all in monochromatic, industrial-chic packaging. Prices start at $77 for No. 5 Le Savon The Soap.

Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques

Nike launches Nike App in Singapore

Sports giant Nike has launched its free, all-in-one shopping app in Singapore and other South-east Asian countries.



Nike has launched a one-stop shopping app called the Nike App. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NIKE



The Nike App connects Nike members to personalised product recommendations, exclusive deals and experiences, enabling shoppers to checkout a purchase directly.

Members will get early and exclusive access to the latest product drops within the app, with weekly drops every Friday including key styles such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max.

In-app shopping aside, the app curates a customised feed of content including style tips, stories, guidance and inspirational content from top Nike athletes and coaches.

Shoppers who download the Nike App between now and July 22 will receive a 10 per cent discount off their next purchase within the app.

Info: Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Shiseido reformulates its hero serum

First unveiled in 2014, Shiseido's iconic Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate has received a big upgrade.



Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHISEIDO



Designed to strengthen skin against external stressors, the new and improved serum incorporates patented breakthrough technology called The Lifeblood.

It is said to promote constant blood circulation and enhance the flow of essential ingredients throughout the skin, boosting skin immunity and resilience for a smoother and more radiant complexion.

The Japanese beauty brand has also revamped its packaging to offer refillable, recyclable glass bottles, a new plant-derived plastic cap and a reusable dispenser.

The Shiseido Ultimune is priced from $120 for 30ml, with the refill at $185 for 75ml.

Info: Available at Shiseido counters and stores