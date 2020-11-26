Style News: New stores from Pomelo, Uniqlo, Kew Organics and KrisShop

Pomelo opens second store

After putting down roots here at 313@somerset in June last year, Bangkok-based fashion and lifestyle brand Pomelo has opened a second branch.

The new 1,500 sq ft store opened at the Nex mall in Serangoon on Nov 20, stocking more than 2,500 products.

It has a dedicated area for Tap Try Buy - previously called Pomelo Pick Up - the brand's in-app online-to-offline shopping feature.

Customers can place orders online at pomelofashion.com or through the Pomelo app, and select one of the two stores to try the items, before paying for the ones they decide to keep.

The latest opening is on track with Pomelo's plans to have 20 stores in South-east Asia by the end of the year.

Info: Pomelo Nex is located at #01-72/73, Nex, 23 Serangoon Central

Christian Louboutin Beauty launches first fragrance



PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN BEAUTY



Christian Louboutin Beauty has unveiled its first fragrance collection Loubiworld, comprising seven luxurious perfumes created in partnership with illustrator Helene Tran and seven perfumers.

In true Christian Louboutin fashion, the bottles boast over-the-top packaging lacquered red (like the iconic shoe's sole) and an elaborate cap corresponding to each perfume's story.

The fragrances ($440 each) range from floral to fruity to woody.

Loubiraj is a leather-woody blend of suede leather, pink pepper and cedarwood topped with a majestic tiger wearing a maharaja's turban; while Loubidoo is a floral-fruity scent of strawberries, rose and cedarwood playing to a mischievous Lucky Cat.

Info: Available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com

KrisShop debuts concept store for all things batik



PHOTO: KRISSHOP



To celebrate and showcase local heritage, KrisShop has launched Batik Label by KrisShop, an online concept store curating memorabilia emblazoned with the Singapore Airlines batik motif.

The selection features exclusive collaborations with partner brands across a range of product categories.

Items include a batik coaster set by home-grown label Photo Phactory ($79), a tote bag by German brand Loqi ($22) inspired by flowers native to Singapore, and a four-piece set of journals ($39) by English brand Collins - in the colours of the sarong kebaya uniforms donned by the Singapore Girl.

Info: Batik Label by KrisShop is available at krisshop.com/batik

Home-grown Kew Organics joins Tangs



PHOTO: COURESY OF KEW ORGANICS



Local organic skincare label Kew Organics has joined Tangs at Tangs Plaza's roster of beauty brands, with a new retail-and-treatment hybrid boutique. It marks the brand's first retail space outside its three Kew Organics Spas.

Aside from the brand's full range of skincare, customers can receive express facial treatments at the boutique's two private facial cabins.

These 20-minute treatments include the Sugar K Organic Express Peel ($70) to slough off dead skin cells for exfoliation; the Hydra Oxy Treatments ($73) to hydrate and plump skin; and the Tangs-Exclusive LED Therapy ($86) to minimise wrinkles and acne scars.

Founder Lily Kew says: "We are very honoured as a home-grown brand to launch our own boutique space here at Tangs. Being featured alongside other international beauty brands gives us exposure."

Uniqlo reopens at Ion Orchard



PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNIQLO



After its headline-grabbing queues last Friday (Nov 20) at Orchard Central for its latest collaboration with German fashion designer Jil Sander, Uniqlo has more up its sleeve.

The newly renovated store at Ion Orchard reopens tomorrow (Nov 27), with an in-store mural about Orchard Road by local visual artist Michael Ng (who goes by Mindflyer).

There are plans to change out the artwork continuously over the months, to showcase the works of other Singaporean artists.

New to the store are a dedicated UT Zone for Uniqlo's extensive range of graphic tees, and an AIRism Bedding corner where customers can feel the bedding goods.

From tomorrow to Sunday, the first 200 customers to spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt in-store will receive a tote bag designed by Mindflyer.

Also launching tomorrow is a limited-edition holiday capsule collection with Marimekko - Uniqlo's fourth collaboration with the Finnish design house. The capsule includes warm dresses ($29.90 to $59.90) and Ultra Light Down outerwear ($129.90 to $199.90) in signature Marimekko prints, and will be available online and at selected Uniqlo stores.

Info: Uniqlo Ion Orchard is located at #B2-01/38 and #B3-51/52, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn