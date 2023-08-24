Style News: New Givenchy-themed spa day in Fairmont, Ralph Lauren’s cafe opens in Singapore

Givenchy Beauty’s spa day in Fairmont
Givenchy Beauty has partnered Fairmont Singapore to offer a bougie Givenchy-themed spa experience.
The day starts off with a Givenchy Le Soin Noir Facial Ritual at the hotel’s Willow Stream Spa. Set in a treatment room kitted out with Givenchy sheets, pillowcases and bath robes, the 60-minute facial uses the luxury brand’s anti-ageing range, Le Soin Noir, which contains algae and plankton extracts said to revitalise and replenish moisture in skin.
Next up is a literal “high” tea on the 70th floor of nearby Swissotel The Stamford, in Skai Bar.
Guests will receive a Givenchy Le Soin Noir Beauty Gift Pack (valued at $153) comprising 5ml samples as part of the package. They will also have access to Willow Stream’s spa facilities (valued at $69) and a complimentary skincare consultation and post-treatment flash make-up service at the Givenchy Beauty Boutique at the adjacent Raffles City Shopping Centre.
Info: Available until Nov 30, Givenchy’s Spa Experience is priced at $339++ a person. Reservations can be made on 6431-5600 or via e-mail at willowstream.enquiries@fairmont.com
Ralph Lauren cafe opens next to new concept store
Say hello to Ralph’s Coffee. After captivating fashionistas in places such as New York City, London and Tokyo, this ultra-chic cafe by American fashion brand Ralph Lauren finally made its way to Singapore in July, at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
Choose from a selection of coffee, including the brand’s signature Ralph’s Roast, made from organically grown beans from Central and South America, as well as a range of classic American desserts like cookies, cakes and the Ralph Lauren Soft Serve Ice Cream.
The cafe is located next to the brand’s new luxury concept store, which boasts teak-clad ceilings, mahogany floors and walls adorned with bronze and aged brass accents. Shoppers can browse an assortment of the brand’s most premium offerings, including the Purple Label for men and women.
Info: Ralph’s Coffee is located at 01-71 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
Grail relaunches with retinol serum
Malaysia-born Singaporean actor Lawrence Wong has relaunched his skincare brand Grail, which he started in 2021 to provide luxurious yet accessible products.
Apart from its refreshed packaging, which incorporates biodegradable, environmentally friendly materials, Grail has unveiled its Retinol Vitamin A serum ($58) as part of its relaunch. This serum pairs 1.5 per cent retinol with bakuchiol, a gentler, plant-derived retinol alternative, and is said to combat skin ageing, enhance exfoliation and address pore concerns.
The product will join Grail’s four other products, including the best-selling Daily SPF ($36), a pure mineral sunscreen which boasted record sales of more than 3,000 units within a month when it was launched in 2021. All of Grail’s products are said to be formulated with high-quality ingredients and free from harmful chemicals.
The brand will also be collaborating with local social enterprise The Sustainability Project to embark on several eco-friendly projects in the near future.
Info: To purchase the products, go to www.grailskin.com
Fred drops French Riviera-inspired jewellery
French jewellery brand Maison Fred has gone blue with the launch of its new novelties in Happy Blue Shades, inspired by its founder Fred Samuel’s love for the French Riviera, the Mediterranean coast of south-eastern France.
This season, the brand’s Force 10, Chance Infinie, Pretty Woman and Pain de Sucre are available in different shades of blue to reflect the sea and sky.
The iconic Force 10 collection showcases an array of new buckles adorned with exquisite coloured stones and subtle aquatic gradations. Another noteworthy line is the Pain de Sucre, which reinterprets the colours of the sea in lapis lazuli and amazonite.
Prices range from $3,650 for a Doublet Cabochon Pain de Sucre in 18K Yellow Gold and Lapis to $213,100 for the Pretty Woman Hypnotic Necklace in 18K White Gold, Lapis Lazuli, Turquoise and Diamonds.
Info: The collections are available at Fred, B1-115 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
Hermes launches mineral powders
For a natural, sun-kissed glow, check out the two new powders in the French luxury brand’s H Trio Collection.
Launched as part of Hermes Plein Air, a cosmetics range meant to enhance the complexion, the new H Trio Iridescent Mineral Powder is available in shades of rose and coral, both inspired by the desert. Packaged in a refillable powder compact, the powders are formulated with a high concentration of mother-of-pearl to mattify, brighten and illuminate skin.
Info: Hermes Plein Air’s H Trio Collection is priced at $147 and available at Hermes Liat Towers, Hermes Marina Bay Sands, Hermes Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com