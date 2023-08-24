Style News: New Givenchy-themed spa day in Fairmont, Ralph Lauren’s cafe opens in Singapore

Givenchy Beauty’s spa day in Fairmont

Givenchy Beauty has partnered Fairmont Singapore to offer a bougie Givenchy-themed spa experience.

The day starts off with a Givenchy Le Soin Noir Facial Ritual at the hotel’s Willow Stream Spa. Set in a treatment room kitted out with Givenchy sheets, pillowcases and bath robes, the 60-minute facial uses the luxury brand’s anti-ageing range, Le Soin Noir, which contains algae and plankton extracts said to revitalise and replenish moisture in skin.

Next up is a literal “high” tea on the 70th floor of nearby Swissotel The Stamford, in Skai Bar.

Guests will receive a Givenchy Le Soin Noir Beauty Gift Pack (valued at $153) comprising 5ml samples as part of the package. They will also have access to Willow Stream’s spa facilities (valued at $69) and a complimentary skincare consultation and post-treatment flash make-up service at the Givenchy Beauty Boutique at the adjacent Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Info: Available until Nov 30, Givenchy’s Spa Experience is priced at $339++ a person. Reservations can be made on 6431-5600 or via e-mail at willowstream.enquiries@fairmont.com

