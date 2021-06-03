Style News: New brand Coconut Matter, Chanel and Nars launches

Stay fresh with Coconut Matter deodorants

Has the hot weather got you all stinky? Meet Hong Kong-born, ethical and clean beauty brand Coconut Matter, which has launched in Singapore with a range of natural deodorants in zero-waste packaging.

The Mood Natural Deodorants ($33) are formulated with a blend of essential oils to create five uplifting scents - ranging from geranium and lavender to warm, woody bergamot and cedarwood.

They are made from organic coconut oil, alongside up to 19 plant and mineral ingredients. The vegan formula is also free from aluminium, baking soda, parabens, silicone, phthalates and other such nasties. Topping it off is the compostable, plastic-free tube packaging rolled by hand in Hong Kong.

Founder Diane van Zwanenberg, whose mother had a mastectomy, had created the brand in 2015 to make personal care products free of toxins and potential carcinogen ingredients and which would be safe for her own daughter to use.

The brand is the newest addition to Asian beauty platform Society.

Info: Available at this website

Perk by Kate's new everyday bralette



The Love and Light Home-Care kit. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PERK BY KATE



Work from home in comfort in the latest bralette offering by local brand Perk by Kate.

The Mia Soft Bra ($49) was created as an everyday piece to complement the lingerie label's signature range of lace bralettes.

The piece is made from sustainable milk silk and a cotton blend certified by Oeko-Tex (a label for textiles certified free of harmful substances) to achieve an extra-smooth, seamless finish. Product sampling took over a year and the final piece is machine wash-friendly.

It comes in four colours - black, white, forest and navy - and is also available in a maternity version, the Do-It-All Nursing Bralette ($59).

You can also pick up the bralette in a curated gift set. The Love and Light Home-Care kit ($169) comes with a Mia Soft Bra and matching bottom, a Perk by Kate diffuser, a surprise item hand-picked by founder Kate Low and cookies from local patissier Sugar & Tease.

Info: Available at this website and Perk by Kate Lingerie Studio, 134A Telok Ayer Street

Fake a summer glow with Chanel's Les Beiges range



Chanel Les Beiges Summer Light collection. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHANEL BEAUTY



Travel through your make-up with the new Les Beiges Summer Light collection from Chanel Beauty.

Inspired by summer light and the French Riviera, the collection of nude-toned essentials seeks to create an effortlessly glowy yet natural complexion perfect for a day at sea.

It includes four new shades of Chanel's best-selling Coco Rouge Flash ($54), the Le Vernis nail polish ($42) in four new shimmering tones and the Healthy Glow Eyeshadow Palette ($107) in two colourways.

Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques

Nars launches Soft Matte line and microsite



NARS Soft Matte collection 2021. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NARS



Nars has expanded its Soft Matte collection with beauty essentials for a matt, mask-proof make-up look.

Joining the range's Complete Foundation and Complete Concealer are the Soft Matte Tinted Lip Balm ($40) and Full Dimension Cheek Palette ($65).

The sheer lip balm comes in six nude shades that give a diffused wash of colour, while the cheek palette is available in two colourways - each featuring a matt blush, highlighter, shimmering blush and bronzer.

To celebrate the launch, Nars has created a microsite where customers can discover the full Soft Matte collection, play games and take selfies at a virtual photo booth.

Info: Available in Sephora stores and website