Style News: New bags from Faure Le Page, Dermalogica’s skincare sets

Into the blue with Faure Le Page

Parisian luxury label Faure Le Page rarely releases new collections, so when it does, you can bet it is something worth checking out.

In the Camouflage Ice Blue collection, sky blue contrasts with two iconic Faure Le Page colours, Paris blue and Mars ochre. The brand has retained its iconic scale pattern or “ecaille”, so the new line of bags, pouches and wallets should be recognisable to fashionistas in the know. Prices start at $390.

Amping up the style factor are also limited-edition beanies in a trio of colours – one of its first textile accessories.

Here is a little trivia – before making weapons of mass seduction, Faure Le Page started out in 1717 making and supplying weapons to kings and princes before arming protesters during the French Revolution.

Info: Faure Le Page’s flagship boutique is located at 02-12F Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road.

A new phase for Mizu Aesthetic