Style News: New bags from Faure Le Page, Dermalogica’s skincare sets

Into the blue with Faure Le Page
Parisian luxury label Faure Le Page rarely releases new collections, so when it does, you can bet it is something worth checking out.
In the Camouflage Ice Blue collection, sky blue contrasts with two iconic Faure Le Page colours, Paris blue and Mars ochre. The brand has retained its iconic scale pattern or “ecaille”, so the new line of bags, pouches and wallets should be recognisable to fashionistas in the know. Prices start at $390.
Amping up the style factor are also limited-edition beanies in a trio of colours – one of its first textile accessories.
Here is a little trivia – before making weapons of mass seduction, Faure Le Page started out in 1717 making and supplying weapons to kings and princes before arming protesters during the French Revolution.
Info: Faure Le Page’s flagship boutique is located at 02-12F Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road.
A new phase for Mizu Aesthetic
Mizu Aesthetic Clinic has unveiled its new flagship boutique at Ion Orchard. The sleek, light-filled space is also home to Aeras by Mizu, the clinic’s medi-spa arm providing medical-grade facial treatments curated by doctors.
Mizu offers a range of non-invasive treatments for the face and body, including injectables like Profhilo, Ultherapy and Thermage, fillers, as well as new body contouring treatments such as Evolve-X and Onda Coolwaves. Onda has been hailed as a game-changing procedure since it was launched in 2020.
Prices start at $288 for a 90-minute Skin:id facial, but the clinic is offering several promotions for first-time customers in conjunction with its opening.
Info: Mizu Aesthetic Clinic is located at 05-01 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn. Go to www.mizuaesthetic.com
Brighten up with Dermalogica
All the year-end partying and celebratory champers can take their toll. To prep your face for the festive season, check out Dermalogica’s five skincare sets.
At the top of the list is the Brighter Skin Set ($310), which contains the complete BioLumin-C line of serum, eye serum and moisturiser. Packed with two types of ultra-stable vitamin C and infused with lactic acid, known for its ability to gently exfoliate the skin, this is a go-to kit for a healthier, more luminous complexion.
There are other sets, like the Go-Anywhere Skin Set ($35), a travel-size duo of cleansers, as well as The Dynamic Firm + Protect Skin Set ($58), which features a cleanser, toner and moisturiser for mature skin.
Info: Purchase your holiday sets at dermalogica.com.sg and from Dermalogica’s retail partners.
Kindred spirit kidswear
For kidswear that will never go out of fashion, check out Kindred. Launched by children’s fashion retailer Kids21, the range offers 19 everyday essentials made from organic or sustainably sourced cotton.
The clothes are meant to be handed down from one generation to another, because they are free from gender or seasonal influences.
They are also multi-functional – a button-down shirt doubles as a light jacket – and easy to maintain – they can be worn straight out of the washing machine. Prices for T-shirts start at $50.
Accompanying the Kindred collection is Kindred x Walid, a 14-piece kidswear line created in partnership with British-Iraqi designer Walid Damirji. Prices start at $300.
Also in the works are annual capsule collections with designers like Oyuna Tserendorj, the fashion maven renowned for her sustainable Mongolian cashmere pieces.
Info: Kindred is available at Kids21.com and from Kids21 stores.