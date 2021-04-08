Style News: Loungewear from Sojao, Chanel's Rouge Coco Bloom, ABH brow app

Sojao launches loungewear

The loungewear trend remains robust. Local bedding label Sojao, which specialises in organic luxury bedsheets, has created its first line of casual loungewear.

Upgrade your wardrobe staples with the Organic Cotton Tee ($28 to $30) and Organic Cotton Lounge Pants ($48 to $52), available for men and women in a range of colours.

The apparel is ethically made in India from 100 per cent GOTS-certified (a sustainable textile production certification) organic cotton.

The lounge pants are made with the same material as the brand's classic collection of bedsheets. They are designed with pockets and an elastic waistband, and the male style comes with a concealed button fly.



Sojao casual loungewear collection. PHOTOS: SOJAO



Sizes range from S to XL. Loungewear sets ($66 for women, $72 for men) are also available, with the option to mix and match colours.

The brand made its foray into loungewear last year with a collaboration with menswear label Benjamin Barker, debuting a chic capsule of matching pyjama sets for men and women.

Info: Sojao's website

Chanel introduces Rouge Coco Bloom

Fans of Chanel Beauty's best-selling Rouge Coco Flash lipstick will be thrilled about the brand's latest addition.

Meet the Rouge Coco Bloom ($54), a more pigmented take on the cult favourite lippie.

In the same sleek packaging but with a silver tube to differentiate it, the glossy lipstick delivers rich colour and shine in one swipe.

The creamy formula melts onto lips and is said to last comfortably for up to eight hours.



Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom is available in 20 shades. PHOTO: CHANEL



Available in 20 shades that range from nudes to dark rouge, the lipstick has been in the making since 2016, formulated across Chanel's laboratories in Japan and Paris.

Info: Available at all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty counters

Anastasia Beverly Hills goes digital with brow app

Need help grooming your brows at home? The beauty community's authority on eyebrows, Anastasia Beverly Hills, has developed an app to help tame brow woes in between visits to the salon.

The Golden Ratio Brow App utilises augmented reality and face mapping technology to help users achieve the perfect brow shape. Fill out a quiz to analyse the state of your eyebrows, try interactive augmented reality features, and follow guided step-by-step tutorials to pluck, trim or fill in neat, manicured brows.



The Golden Ratio Brow App utilises augmented reality and face mapping technology. PHOTOS: ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS



Using the front-facing camera, the app provides eyebrow stencils that move with you in real time as you groom. It taps on the Golden Ratio eyebrow shaping method that brand founder Anastasia Soare patented and built her multi-million dollar cosmetics business on.

Of course, the app recommends using its own merchandise - based on user analysis - but you can recreate the looks with products of your choice.

Info: The Anastasia Beverly Hills Golden Ratio Brow App is now available on the Apple store, and will be available at the Play Store from end-April.