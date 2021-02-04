Style News: Louis Vuitton's shipping container pop-up, CNY beauty launches

Louis Vuitton debuts Men's Spring/Summer pop-up with shipping containers

Keen eyes will notice that luxury shipping containers have arrived outside Ion Orchard.

The striking red installation emblazoned with Louis Vuitton's logo is part of the fashion house's Men's Spring Summer 2021 Collection. Launched in Singapore on Jan 27, the collection was first unveiled via a creative film called The Adventures Of Zoooom With Friends.

Intended as a cheeky substitute for fashion week this year, the film begins in Louis Vuitton's ancestral home in Asnieres, France.

It follows movers packing the very shipping containers with Vuitton garments and loading them onto a barge, which sails down the River Seine in Paris with a motley crew of animated characters. They materialise on bags, garments and accessories in the collection, which shoppers can peruse in a similar setup inside the Ion Orchard store (01-23).

Singapore is one of a few ports of call for this travelling collection. The Ion installation, atop which the titular Zoooom lies, has even been shared on Instagram by Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh himself. Inspired by the Ghanaian dolls, figurines and wooden masks Abloh grew up with, the collection is largely a tribute to his West African heritage.

To celebrate its arrival here, Vuitton enlisted the services of local photographer and TikTok star Lee Yik Keat, who goes by YK, for a campaign photographing local influencers wearing the pieces against the backdrop of the containers.

The brand is running an ongoing competition where members of the public can stand a chance to learn mobile phone photography skills with YK.

Share your best shot at the Louis Vuitton containers by tagging #LVMenSS21, @yk and @ion_orchard on either Instagram or TikTok from now till Feb 20. Eight of the best submissions will be selected for a personal photography session with YK and the containers.

Info: The shipping containers will be on display at Ion Orchard until Feb 20

Mac Cosmetics' Moon Masterpiece



PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAC COSMETICS



Pop art reigns supreme on Mac's Chinese New Year collection, with vivid packaging loosely themed around "nian nian you yu" (a popular festive greeting wishing one abundance).

There are new shades and all-new products too.

The collection comprises Powder Kiss Lipsticks ($36) with names such as Turn Up Your Luck, an eyeshadow palette ($80), a powder blush duo named Good Health, Great Wealth ($62) and a brand new formula, the Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain ($42).

But the most collectible of the lot is the Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Double Gleam ($62), a golden highlighter with threedimensional koi fish embossed into the powder for good luck.

Info: Available at Mac boutiques at Ion Orchard, Takashimaya, Bugis Junction and Nex

Limited-edition Sulwhasoo serum



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SULWHASOO



South Korean beauty label Sulwhasoo has given its best-selling First Care Activating Serum an auspicious new look.

The limited-edition bottle ($198 for 120ml) comes in a striking red, with a box that has a geometric heart design inspired by the traditional Korean patchwork quilt. The design is meant to signify good luck, happiness and good health for the new year.

The cult-favourite serum is designed as the first step of any skincare routine, and contains a patented JAUM Activator technology that is said to enhance cellular turnover and skin regeneration.

Info: Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters

Gucci Beauty's red lipsticks for CNY



PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUCCI BEAUTY



There is no time like Chinese New Year to whip out bright red lipstick, and Gucci Beauty has launched packaging to match.

Three Rouge a Levres Satin lipsticks ($53 each) have been given a limited-edition red upgrade on their embossed gold tubes.

The shades are the brand's classic Goldie Red, Janet Rust (a rusty red) and all-new Emmy Red - an orange-red hue designed for CNY to represent luck, joy and happiness. Emmy Red is exclusive to the Gucci Beauty Counter at BHG Bugis.

Info: Available at Gucci Beauty counters at Takashimaya, BHG Bugis Junction, Tangs at Tang Plaza and Sephora